Tech to Travel to Mississippi State for SEC/ACC Challenge

Tech, a member of the Southeastern Conference from 1933-64, leads the all-time series with Mississippi State, 17-14, with a 5-6 record on the road. Tech last traveled to Starkville in 1975, taking the matchup, 64-61. Before the 2023 meeting in Atlanta, the teams faced each other 29 times between 1922-75. The Bulldogs went 13-19 overall last year with a 5-13 conference record.

For the third time in four years, the Jackets and Bulldogs will meet in the Challenge as Tech hosted Mississippi State in both 2023 and 2025. Tech is 1-1 when competing against Mississippi State in the Challenge, after dropping last year’s decision in McCamish Pavilion. The SEC/ACC Challenge is in its fourth year.

The Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network. Coverage details, including tip time and network designations, will be announced in the fall.

THE FLATS –Georgia Tech men’s basketball will meet a familiar opponent in the SEC/ACC Challenge this season as the Yellow Jackets are slated to travel to Mississippi State on Dec. 2. The 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Wednesday, Dec. 2.

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE

Season tickets remain on sale for the upcoming 2026-27 season with prices starting at $365. A variety of seat locations are available for Yellow Jacket fans at different price points, including upper level seating, lower bowl seating and courtside seats. For an exclusive, one-of-a-kind hospitality experience, Callaway Club season tickets are also on sale.

Discounts on season ticket pricing are available for GT faculty and staff, as well as former letterwinners and GT young alumni. Please contact a member of the Georgia Tech ticket office for more information.

As college athletics continues to evolve, Georgia Tech Athletic Association’s commitment to competitive excellence and the student-athlete experience remains paramount.

The TECH Fund is being reimagined and will be applied to all season tickets instead of being tied to specific season ticket locations. This small increase will continue to allow GTAA to invest in our student-athletes, coaches and facilities.

To become a new season ticket member, please click HERE.

Season ticket members that have not yet renewed their tickets for the 2026-27 season can do so by clicking HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Scott Cross was named the 16th head coach in Georgia Tech men’s basketball program history on March 20, 2026. Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.