Men’s Basketball Entertains Florida A&M Sunday

GEORGIA TECH (8-4, 0-0 ACC) vs. FLORIDA A&M (3-7, 0-0 SWAC)
- Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 | 2:30 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Georgia Tech men’s basketball concludes non-conference play on Sunday welcoming Florida A&M for the second half of a Georgia Tech basketball double-header. The Georgia Tech women’s basketball team takes on Wofford at noon on ACC Network.
The Yellow Jackets seek their fourth-straight victory on Sunday after defeating Lafayette by its largest offensive output of the season on Dec. 20, 95-81. Akai Fleming, Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington all chipped in 20 points in the victory, while Peyton Marshall added 10 points off the bench. It marked the eighth time this season at least four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures.
Florida A&M comes into the Sunday tilt having lost its last two games, snapping a three-game win streak. The Rattlers opened the season dropping their first five outings before pocketing three-straight wins. FAMU is led in scoring by Antonio Baker who averages 11.1 points per game. He is followed offensively by Tyler Shirley (10.4 ppg) and Jaquan Sanders (10.2 ppg). Florida A&M is 0-6 when competing on the road this season.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and Florida A&M are meeting for the 10th time in program history, first since 2020 and the first in the Damon Stoudamire era. The Yellow Jackets have taken all nine meetings in the series, which have all taken place in Atlanta, the last three in McCamish Pavilion proper.