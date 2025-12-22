Basketball to Host Double-Header on Dec. 28

THE FLATS – Fans will be treated to a fun-filled day of Georgia Tech basketball when the men’s and women’s teams return from the holiday break to play a double-header on Dec. 28 in McCamish Pavilion. Women’s basketball opens the action at noon versus Wofford before men’s basketball takes on Florida A&M at approximately 2:30 p.m. Below is information regarding ticketing and parking for patrons.

PARKING

The McCamish Pavilion Lot and Fowler Street will be reserved strictly for permit holders. The McCamish Pavilion Lot will open at 9 a.m. for permit holders attending either game. Patrons attending the women’s basketball game will be directed to the Family Housing Deck, located at 10th Street, which will open at 9:30 a.m. Family Housing will switch to men’s basketball permitted parking once women’s basketball tips off at noon.

TICKETING

Tickets will be required to attend both games. Men’s basketball ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early and support the women’s basketball team against Wofford. The Callaway Club presented by Kia will be offline during the women’s game and open at 2 p.m. for men’s basketball patrons. Fans can take advantage of the current $10 tickets for 10 days promotion that runs until Dec. 27 to grab their seats for the double-header action. To purchase tickets with the promotion, please click here. The Atlanta Alumni Chapter of the FAMU Marching 100 Band will perform at halftime of the men’s basketball game.

Women’s basketball will close out its non-conference slate with a marquee game on the ACC Network against Wofford. The Jackets, guided by first-year head coach Karen Blair, look to end out-of-conference play on a win before turning the page fully to Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Men’s basketball also wraps up non-conference play on Dec. 28 against Florida A&M, looking to open ACC action off a win.

Tickets remain on sale for both men’s and women’s basketball seasons in McCamish Pavilion. Fans won’t want to miss the action, secure your seats today!

TICKETS AND TICKET PACKAGES REMAIN ON SALE

Click here to purchase Georgia Tech men’s basketball tickets and packages

Click here to purchase Georgia Tech women’s basketball tickets and packages



