Tech Sizzles From Beyond The Arc in Win Over Marist

THE FLATS – Led by Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Kam Craft, Georgia Tech men’s basketball put together one of the best 3-point shooting performances in school history in its 87-76 win over Marist on Tuesday evening at McCamish Pavilion.

Georgia Tech (7-4) made 8-of-11 3-pointers as a team (.727), which fell just shy of the school record of .778 (7-of-9), which has happened three times in Tech history, but not since a 120-107 win over Texas in the semifinals of the 1991 Preseason NIT (Nov. 27, 1991). Making the Yellow Jackets’ sharp-shooting from beyond the arc even more impressive is the fact that Marist (7-3) came into the night ranked sixth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.252) and 10th in scoring defense (61.9 ppg).

Reeves and Craft were the hottest of the Yellow Jackets’ white-hot shooters, as they went 3-for-5 and 2-for-3, respectively. Reeves finished with a game-high 21 points, as he topped 20 points for the third-straight game and 18 for the fourth time in his last five outings.

In addition to recording its best 3-point percentage in 34 years, Tech also set a season high for overall field goal percentage (.579) and matched a season high for points.

All five of Georgia Tech’s starters scored in double figures, with Mouhamed Sylla (14 points), Akai Fleming (13), Lamar Washington (11) and Craft (10) joining Reeves atop the box score for the Jackets. Washington also dished out 10 assists for his first double-double as a Yellow Jacket, while Sylla fell just two rebounds short of a double-double of his own. Not only did Reeves lead the Jackets in scoring, but the redshirt-senior also pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Tech closed the first half on a 12-1 run to turn a three-point deficit into an eight-point halftime lead (44-36). The Jackets extended the lead to as large as 23 points in the second half and cruised to the victory.

Georgia Tech closes its pre-holidays schedule on Saturday when it hosts Lafayette at 2 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion.