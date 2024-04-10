Masters Week with Christo Lamprecht

Georgia Tech's Christo Lamprecht meets the media following his practice round Monday at the Masters

Interview video courtesy of the Masters/Augusta National | Photo by Joel Marklund/Augusta National

THE FLATS – It’s Masters week! Georgia Tech has only one representative in the field for the first major championship of 2024, and it’s amateur Christo Lamprecht, Yellow Jacket senior from George, South Africa. Enjoy more great stories that have been written on the 6-foot-8 All-American in various golf publications in the run-up.

TOWERING GOLFER CHRISTO LAMPRECHT SWINGS FOR MASTERS HISTORY

Towering success and expectations follow the 23-year-old amateur into his Masters debut. He’s determined to enjoy the moment.

Christo Lamprecht Sr. kept getting interrupted – by texts, calls and co-workers in the office who saw what was happening.

“I’m busy,” Lamprecht Sr. told them. “What’s so interesting?”

They implored him to check The Open’s leaderboard. That’s when it became clear.

“Oh, my goodness,” he said.

Some 8,500 miles away in Hoylake, England, his college-aged son was setting the golf world ablaze.

Who is this kid? Where did he come from? How is he doing this? At The Open Championship, of all places?

Lamprecht Sr. quickly caught up on the highlights. He saw his son, also named Christo, make routine birdies on Nos. 3 and 5, and hit his approach shot on the par-3 sixth to 4 feet. He watched the chip-in birdie on the 14th and one last one on the closing hole. The younger Lamprecht doffed his cap to the crowd and soaked in the moment as he walked off the 18th green, then signed for a 66 that no one could better on the opening day at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The senior Lamprecht, an accountant back in his hometown of George, a coastal city in South Africa’s Western Cape, shook his head.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Amateur Christo Lamprecht of South Africa smiles with the silver medal awarded for low amateur honors following the final round of The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

That Thursday at Royal Liverpool was Lamprecht’s “Hello world” moment. He didn’t sustain the remarkable play, but the golf world was introduced to another young phenom that day, one who amazed with the power produced by his 6-foot-8 frame.

More from PGATour.com

Masters Monday in the life of amateur Christo Lamprecht. #themasters pic.twitter.com/t15At5icQc — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

IS CHRISTO LAMPRECHT GOLF’S NEXT BIG THING?

At 6′ 8″, the South African amateur is likely the tallest golfer in Masters history. More relevant: He’s the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world. Here’s hoping his debut is a [groans] slam dunk.

The scene: Zooming from the team room at Georgia Tech, where the 23-year-old is a college senior.

Dylan Dethier: Growing up in South Africa, who were your golfing heroes?

Christo Lamprecht: Ernie Els. I’ve gotten to know him personally a little, and I’ve looked up to him a lot. Gary Player is obviously our golf legend, our godfather, like Jack Nicklaus or Arnold Palmer in America. And Louis [Oosthuizen] has always been a great mentor to me too. So those are probably my top three South African golfers.

Christo Lamprecht is likely the tallest golfer in Masters history. The No. 1 amateur in the world sat down for a Q&A before heading to Augusta next week.https://t.co/SXYxmoMBje — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 5, 2024

THIS 6’8” AMATEUR HAS A BIG (AND UNIQUE) PROBLEM AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL

He might be golf’s next big thing, but when it comes to Augusta National, Christo Lamprecht has a small, and unique, problem.

Lamprecht is one of five amateurs competing in this week’s Masters, his invitation earned by winning last year’s Amateur Championship. But the 23-year-old South African is entering the tournament with more publicity than most players with an (a) next to their name thanks to his performance last July at the Open Championship, where he shared the lead after the first round at Royal Liverpool. Success from college to the professional level is far from guaranteed and not necessarily linear, yet Lamprecht’s power (he hit a 418-yard drive in a DP World Tour event last year) has many golf observers salivating at what he will do once he turns pro.

While that decision may be coming shortly, Lamprecht will get to enjoy some of the spoils conferred by his amateur status this week, including sleeping Monday night in Augusta National’s famed Crow’s Nest. That dream scenario poses a bit of an issue for Lamprecht, however.

Lamprecht stands in at 6 feet, 8 inches, a frame that bestows much of that noted muscle. Great for his golf game, not so much for sleeping arrangements.

More from Golf Digest

He might be golf’s next big thing, but when it comes to Augusta National, Christo Lamprecht has a unique problem. 😅 Read more: https://t.co/3cPYU8QTJP pic.twitter.com/Is3Pc6iVhk — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 8, 2024

THIS 6-FOOT-8 GEORGIA TECH GOLFER IS ONE OF FIVE AMATEURS SET TO PLAY IN THE 2024 MASTERS

It has been a good start to the week for Georgia Tech senior Christo Lamprecht.

The top-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking won the Georgia Cup on Sunday, a matchup against Nick Dunlap that pits the defending U.S. Amateur champ against the defending British Amateur winner. Lamprecht nailed a 14-foot eagle putt on the final hole at the Golf Club of Georgia to win 1 up.

Then, the duo headed to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2024 Masters. Although only Lamprecht remains an amateur, they both will make their debut at the 88th edition of the Masters.

“It’s my first time coming to the Masters,” Lamprecht said. “I promised myself the first time I come here is when I play, not come and watch. So this is so cool. It’s so fun. I have a bunch of friends from home that flew over. It’s fun to have some family and friends around. It’s pretty special.”

Lamprecht, at 6-foot-8, is one of five amateurs in the field. That means he has a couple special privileges this week others won’t be able to enjoy.

More from Golfweek