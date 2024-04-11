Masters Week with Christo Lamprecht - Round 1

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht played an impressive opening nine holes in his debut round at the Masters Tournament Thursday, getting to 3-under-par through his first eight holes. But he gave the strokes back with consecutive birdies at 9-10-11. He birdied the par-5 13th hole to get back into red figures, but made triple-bogey at the par-5 15th after spinning his approach shot off the green and into the water fronting the green. He parred in from there for a 2-over-par 74.

ONE BAD HOLE CAN’T DETER GEORGIA TECH’S LONG-DRIVING LAMPRECHT

Christo Lamprecht created a few gasps on the first tee at the Masters on Thursday. The 6-foot-8 amateur from Georgia Tech, hitting last in his three-man pairing, launched his first drive 353 yards. The patrons – at least the ones who could see that far – couldn’t believe what they had just witnessed.

It was the first of many long-distance tee shots for Lamprecht, the 2023 British Amateur champion and No. 1-ranked amateur in the world. He opened his first Masters with a 2-over 74. Thirteen of his 14 tee shots on the gusty afternoon carried at least 300 yards. His driving distance for the first round averaged 327.9 yards.

“I drove it pretty well today,” Lamprecht said. “I had one bad tee shot in my opinion, but drove it really well, played really good golf. I felt like I deserved a better score than what I got, to be fair. But I was pleased with the round.”

Lamprecht said there were fewer exposed nerves than there were last summer at British Open at Royal Liverpool, which he led after the first round. The wobble factor was definitely lower.

“I couldn’t feel my legs at the Open,” he said “And I was really confident (Thursday) on the first tee. I felt good about it, obviously hit a great tee shot, too. Kind of knowing a little bit more about it really helped me a lot.”

