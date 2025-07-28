LOCASH, Flo Rida Headline First Two Helluva Block Parties of 2025

THE FLATS – Platinum-selling country music duo LOCASH and hip-hop legend Flo Rida are the featured artists for the first two 2025 editions of Helluva Block Party, Driven by Hyundai. LOCASH will perform prior to Georgia Tech’s home opener versus Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 6, and Flo Rida will take the stage ahead of the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated ACC showdown with Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Both major acts will perform as part of Helluva Block Party. Entering its third year, Helluva Block Party has transformed the Georgia Tech football pregame experience by bringing the excitement and pageantry of Tech football to one of the most visible and vibrant areas of campus and the city of Atlanta – North Avenue. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street – is temporarily closed to traffic on gamedays to accommodate the activities.

The pregame concerts are FREE for all fans in attendance and will be held on North Avenue, right in front of Tech Tower Lawn, just west of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The concerts begin immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Georgia Tech football team’s gameday arrival on The Flats. Yellow Jacket Alley will be held two-and-a-half hours before each game – 1 p.m. for Tech’s 3:30 p.m. game against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6 and 9:30 a.m. for the Jackets’ noon battle with Clemson on Sept. 13.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season, mini-plan and single-game tickets are on sale now.

Season tickets include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tech’s 2025 mini-plan includes tickets to the home opener versus Gardner-Webb, Hall of Fame Weekend against Virginia Tech and Senior Day versus Pitt. Mini-plans offer a better value than purchasing seats at single-game prices without the commitment of a full season ticket.

Single-game tickets for the Gardner-Webb and Clemson games can be purchased by clicking HERE (Gardner-Webb) and HERE (Clemson).

For more information and to purchase 2025 Georgia Tech football tickets today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

ABOUT LOCASH

A platinum-selling duo who play by their own rulebook, LOCASH make feel-good country music with a small-town spirit and big-time impact. Betting on themselves, the newest album from singer/songwriters Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, Bet The Farm, features fan favorites like multi-week No. 1 smash “Hometown Home,” “Isn’t She Country,” “Buzzin” and current country radio single “Wrong Hearts.” These add to a hit-stacked catalog that already includes their 2015 platinum breakout “I Love This Life,” Gold No. 1s “One Big Country Song” and “I Know Somebody,” nine chart-climbing singles and over one billion global streams. Last year, the multi-hyphenates launched their own record label, Galaxy Label Group, distributed by BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. The one-of-a-kind record label allows Brust and Lucas to maintain complete creative control over their music while mentoring a whole new generation of like-minded stars. LOCASH’s bold and soulful brand of country has garnered nominations from the genre’s biggest award shows and earned raves from the likes of American Songwriter (who praised the duo for “hitting homers and serving up first-class songs”). After a jam-packed 2024 — whose highlights included teaming up with Monster Jam to create their own limited-edition die-cast truck and playing stadiums all over the country as support for Kane Brown’s In The Air Tour — LOCASH are going nonstop this year with in-demand headline shows and major festival stops. They’ve also made high-profile national TV appearances on Live with Kelly and Mark, ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, CBS Mornings Plus, Fox & Friends and more.

ABOUT FLO RIDA

An exuberant rapper/singer with a larger-than-life personality and ability to appeal to listeners across several genres, Flo Rida is ultimately a pop star known for feel-good dance anthems. He established himself as the party king of the late 2000s with global smash hits like “Low” (his first Grammy-nominated recording, featuring T-Pain) and “Right Round” (featuring Kesha), singles from the respective top-10 U.S. albums Mail on Sunday (2008) and R.O.O.T.S. (2009). The Floridian continued his international success into the next decade with Only One Flo (Part 1) (2010) and Wild Ones (2012) yielding five additional platinum hits like the collaboration “Club Can’t Handle Me,” the -assisted “Wild Ones” and “Whistle.” Since releasing My House (2015), an EP containing the smashes “G.D.F.R.” and “My House,” Flo Rida has been behind a plethora of singles, most notably the gold-certified “Cake” (2016), “Feels Right” (2024) and “Confessions” (2025). The latter two saw Flo continue to court new audiences by collaborating respectively with Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Enhypen’s Heeseung and Jake. A multi-platinum artist, he has sold over 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musical artists of all-time.

HELLUVA BLOCK PARTY TIMELINES

GARDNER-WEBB (SATURDAY, SEPT. 6)/CLEMSON (SATURDAY, SEPT. 13)

7 A.M.

All on-campus parking areas open.

6 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF (9:30 A.M. FOR GARDNER-WEBB/6 A.M. FOR CLEMSON)

North Avenue closes to traffic from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street and setup for HBP begins.

5-6 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF (9:30-10:30 A.M. FOR GARDNER-WEBB, 6-7 A.M. FOR CLEMSON)

Access to parking areas along North Avenue will be restricted for approximately one hour due to HBP setup.

4 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF (11:30 A.M. FOR GARDNER-WEBB, 8 A.M. FOR CLEMSON)

Tailgating at Helluva Block Party begins! Tailgating options include:

Full-service, turnkey tailgate packages on Tech Tower Lawn and in premium spaces along Yellow Jacket Alley, available for purchase through REVELxp. For more information and to purchase a turnkey tailgate package online, visit revelxp.com/Georgia-Tech.

A wide variety of food vendors that feature some of the best food and beverage that Atlanta has to offer, including Coca-Cola products and Helluvienna Lager and Ale of an Engineer from New Realm Brewing Co.

Tailgating activities feature fun for the whole family, including interactive games and activities for fans of all ages.

2 ½ HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF (1 P.M. FOR GARDNER WEBB, 9:30 A.M. FOR CLEMSON)

The Yellow Jackets’ arrival to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – Yellow Jacket Alley – is a centerpiece of Helluva Block Party. Fans are encouraged to line the way along North Avenue between Cherry Street and Bobby Dodd Stadium’s Gate 1 to give the Jackets a raucous reception as they enter the stadium. The team’s buses arrive at the corner of North Avenue and Cherry Street and the team proceeds east on North Avenue before entering the stadium at Gate 1.

IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING YELLOW JACKET ALLEY

As soon as the Jackets are inside the stadium, the attention turns to the Helluva Block Party stage for the pregame concert. LOCASH (Gardner-Webb) and Flo Rida (Clemson) will entertain and energize fans before turning it over to Georgia Tech Marching Band for their traditional pregame show.

30 MINUTES PRIOR TO KICKOFF (3 P.M. FOR GARDNER-WEBB, 11:30 A.M. FOR CLEMSON)

Helluva Block Party shuts down to allow fans to be in their seats for Georgia Tech’s electrifying pregame activities and toe meets leather!

North Avenue reopens for postgame traffic beginning at the start of the third quarter.