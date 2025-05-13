Kickoff Time Set for Season Opener at Colorado

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s highly anticipated 2025 season opener at Colorado on Friday, Aug. 29 will kick off at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. MT) and be televised nationally on ESPN. ESPN announced the kickoff times and television arrangements for 10 high-profile college football games during the 2025 Disney Upfront in New York on Tuesday.

The 8 p.m. time slot for this season’s opener marks the fourth-straight year that Georgia Tech will kick off its campaign in one of ESPN’s most visible early-season windows. The Yellow Jackets have kicked off the previous three seasons on Labor Day evening (2022 vs. Clemson), the first Friday night of the season (2023 vs. Louisville) and in the first college game of 2024, when they defeated No. 10 Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.

Tech’s 24-21 win over FSU in the 2024 season opener was ESPN’s most-watched college football game of the 2024 regular season, with 4.99 million viewers. The Yellow Jackets also played in ESPN’s second-most-watched game of the ’24 regular season, a 28-23 triumph over No. 4 Miami (Fla.) that drew 3.46 million viewers. In all, Georgia Tech was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s most-watched team in 2024, with an average of 3.10 million viewers in games on Nielsen-rated networks.

Kickoff times for Georgia Tech’s first two home games of 2025 – Sept. 6 vs. Gardner-Webb and Sept. 13 vs. Clemson – are expected to be announced by the ACC and its television partners in the coming weeks.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members will also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024, with packages beginning at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

