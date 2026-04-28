Jarren Advincula Named Perfect Game National Player of the Week

He slashed .563 avg / .650 OBP / 1.000 slug. with a team-high 11 RBI thanks to a pair of home runs and a double, helping GT to a 4-0 week with a win against No. 5 Georgia (at Truist Park) and a sweep over Wake Forest, marking the third straight ACC sweep at home, the first time that’s been accomplished since 1997.

THE FLATS – Junior Jarren Advincula (Santa Clara, Calif. / Archbishop Mitty HS) has been named the Perfect Game National Player of the Week it was announced today. Advincula extended his hitting streak to 11 games this week, including a 5-for-5 performance with six RBI to lead Georgia Tech to its largest come-from-behind victory of the 21 st century, erasing a 10-0 deficit to defeat Wake Forest 14-11 on Saturday.

Advincula got the scoring started on Tuesday night, driving a single up the middle in the first inning at Truist Park to score Carson Kerce and help the Jackets immediately punch back after falling behind 2-0 in the first. He would drive in two more in the bottom of the fifth inning, helping Tech blow the game open with a five-run fifth inning, eventually leading to a 14-4 mercy-rule victory.

B5 | @jcula1 comes through AGAIN! He gets his 70th hit of the season to drive in Baker and Kerce. The Jackets have scored double-digits for the 23rd time this season. GT 11 – UgA 4 pic.twitter.com/zNOlO3bWZH — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 22, 2026

On Friday vs. Wake Forest, Advincula was plunked in each of his first two plate appearances before ambushing the first pitch that he saw in the fifth inning, launching a two-run home run, beginning what would become a four-run inning for the team, turning a 1-4 game into a 5-4 Tech lead before eventually winning the series opener, 6-5.

It's an 𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐀 𝐀𝐌𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐇!!!!@jcula1 crushes it to right for his 7th HR of the season! The Jackets are back within one… 377 ft / 101 EV / 35 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/7Sv0JYiX2Z — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 25, 2026

Advincula turned his good week into an elite week on Saturday, producing his first career 5-for-5 day and recording a career-high six RBI. He hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, a two RBI double in the bottom of the sixth and the go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning to lift the Jackets to their largest come-from-behind win of the 21st century. He matched his season high with three runs scored, resulting in him being responsible for nine of the 14 runs scored on an historic day for Georgia Tech.

First career 5-for-5 day ✅

Career high 6 RBI ✅

Game-winning RBI in the largest comeback of the century ✅ Jarren Advincula is a baaaad man#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/lhp6t12GNp — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 26, 2026

Sunday was more of the same for Advincula, producing his ACC leading 77th hit of the season on a leadoff single in the seventh inning before stealing second base for his eight stolen base of the year. It was his 11th straight game with a base hit, giving him hits in 26 of his last 27 games.

B7 | @jcula1 is now tied for the most hits in @NCAABaseball after a leadoff single gives him 77. Then he stole 2nd…cause he can…his 8th SB of the season. Tech has a runner in scoring position with nobody out. GT 5 – WF 5 pic.twitter.com/KBR1OL33b5 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 26, 2026

For the season, Advincula is second in the nation with 77 base hits, one shy of the NCAA lead. He has recorded multiple hits in 26 games, just over 60% of games played this season, while only striking out 15 times. He has twice as many games with multiple hits (26) as he does a strike out (13) this season, with his 12 AB/K rate making him the second hardest hitter to strike out in the ACC. His .428 batting average is sixth in the nation and his team-leading 56 RBI is 17th most. He is accomplishing all of this at the plate while playing perfect defense, making 76 assists and 57 putouts without committing an error, the only middle infielder in the ACC without an error with other 100 chances in the field.

This is his first national player of the week honor and the second of the season for Georgia Tech, after Vahn Lackey was named Perfect Game and Buster Posey Award National Player of the week earlier this season after playing eight defensive position against West Georgia.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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