Jackets Welcome Orange for Tuesday Tilt

GEORGIA TECH (10-5, 1-1 ACC) vs. SYRACUSE (9-5, 0-1 ACC)
- Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Jay Alter, Randolph Childress)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Live Stats: Click Here
- Tickets: Click Here
Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to close out this two-game homestand on Tuesday night collecting its second-straight win when it welcomes Syracuse to McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets picked up their first ACC win of the season last Saturday, defeating Boston College, 65-53, behind a double-double from Lamar Washington (17 points, 12 rebounds). Tech’s defense limited the Eagles to a striking 27.3 percent shooting effort from the field and just 13.8 percent from three-point distance.
Syracuse comes into the midweek tilt off a midweek bye after opening its ACC schedule against Clemson on Dec. 31. The Orange dropped the decision, 64-61, snapping a three-game win streak entering conference play. Syracuse, playing its first true road game of the season, leads the ACC in scoring defense and ranks No. 20 nationally, holding its opponents to 64.79 points per game. Donnie Freeman returned to the court against Clemson for the first time since Nov. 18 to pitch in 18 points.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and Syracuse are meeting for the 20th time in program history on Tuesday night with the Orange narrowly leading the series, 10-9. The Yellow Jackets have taken to of the last three meetings dating back to 2023 and hold a 6-3 lead when competing in Atlanta. Tech is 4-3 when facing Syracuse in McCamish Pavilion, winning the last meeting on Feb. 17, 2024, 65-60.
