Yellow Jackets Unveil 2026-27 Non-Conference Slate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball and head coach Karen Blair revealed the 2026-27 non-conference schedule Monday, featuring eight games on home court including key showdowns with West Virginia and Georgia.

A competitive slate overall has the Yellow Jackets going up against seven teams that made a 2025-26 postseason tournament (six in NCAA Tournament) and five games against 2026 conference champions/runners-up. Tech will face four teams (West Virginia, TCU, Princeton and Samford) that won either their conference’s regular season or tournament title last season.

Tech’s season tips off Monday, Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m. inside McCamish Pavilion against the Hofstra Pride. The Jackets face the 2026 CAA Runner-Ups for the fifth time in program history and first since Nov. 24, 2021. Tech holds a 4-0 series advantage.

Three days later, the Jackets host 2026 SoCon Champion Samford (Thursday, Nov. 5). Tech also boasts a 4-0 series lead over the Bulldogs – a team the Jackets have not faced since Nov. 11, 2016.

Sunday, Nov. 8 brings a 2025-26 return match on home court against the reigning Big 12 Champion West Virginia Mountaineers. WVU got the best of the Jackets in last season’s tilt in Morgantown, W.V. and Tech looks to cut into the 1-3 series deficit. Tech then plays host to Maryland Eastern Shore on Thursday, Nov. 12, marking just the second meeting in program history and first since Tech’s 93-43 win on Nov. 14, 1995. UMES defeated Wake Forest in the first round of the 2026 WNIT.

Tech then welcomes in-town foe Georgia State to McCamish Pavilion on Sunday, Nov. 15. The Jackets hold a 32-11 series lead including 21-straight victories over the Panthers.

Back-to-back in-state showdowns are capped off with Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on The Flats Wednesday, Nov. 18 against Georgia. Tech looks to win its second-straight home game over the Bulldogs and fourth overall in the last six meetings.

Following six-straight home games to open the campaign, the Yellow Jackets take to the road Sunday, Nov. 22 at Princeton. Tech holds a 4-1 series lead over the 2026 Ivy League Champions that lost just four games a season ago.

The road stretch then rolls on with the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off Nov. 27-28 against TCU and Indiana, both set for 1:30 p.m. tip-offs. Click here for more information about the Jackets’ trip to the Sunshine State.

After the trek to Florida, Tech is back on the road for the SEC/ACC Challenge against Alabama on Thursday, Dec. 3. Click here for more information about this season’s SEC/ACC Challenge.

Tech then welcomes the Lipscomb Bisons after four-straight away from home court on Sunday, Dec. 6. This tilt marks just the second meeting all-time and first since a 71-53 Tech win on Dec. 29, 2014.

Blair’s Jackets close out the non-conference slate on Monday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. in an in-state clash with West Georgia. Tech looks to improve on a 4-0 home mark against the Wolves, winners of 18 games last season.

Tech embarks on year two of the Blair Era this fall after winning 10 games on home court and earning a berth in the WBIT last season. The Jackets captured key victories over No. 18 Notre Dame, Clemson, Stanford and Miami. Returning to The Flats this season are graduate Inés Noguero, 2026 All-ACC First Teamer Talayah Walker, seniors La’Nya Foster and Ariadna Termis, senior Erica Moon, junior Déborah Mukeba and sophomore Leyre Urdiain.

New to Atlanta this season are graduate Antonia Bates (G/F, Rutgers), junior Kyndal Walker (G, Maryland), sophomores Sofia Muñoz (G, UAB), Penda Dieng (F, Xavier) and Jordan Ode (G, Michigan State) and freshman Autumn Washington.

The Jackets’ 2026-27 ACC schedule will be unveiled at a later date.

2026-27 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule



Date Opponent Location Time/Network Monday, Nov. 2 Hofstra McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Ga. 10:30 a.m./TBD Thursday, Nov. 5 Samford McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Ga. TBD Sunday, Nov. 8 West Virginia McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Ga. TBD Thursday, Nov. 12 UMES McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Ga. TBD Sunday, Nov. 15 Georgia State McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Ga. TBD Wednesday, Nov. 18 Georgia McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Ga. TBD Sunday, Nov. 22 at Princeton Princeton, N.J. TBD Friday, Nov. 27 vs. TCU# Fort Myers, Fla. 1:30 p.m./ION Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Indiana# Fort Myers, Fla. 1:30 p.m./ION Thursday, Dec. 3 at Alabama& Tuscaloosa, Ala. TBD Sunday, Dec. 6 Lipscomb McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Ga. TBD Monday, Dec. 21 West Georgia McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Ga. 1 p.m./TBD

# – Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off

& – SEC/ACC Challenge

All times eastern. Schedule subject to change.