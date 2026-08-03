Muñoz Helps Lead Puerto Rico to Gold Medal at 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games

SANTA DOMINGO – Georgia Tech women’s basketball sophomore transfer Sofia Muñoz capped off an impressive run at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games Sunday, helping lead the Puerto Rican Women’s U20 National Team to a 57-44 win over Mexico in the gold medal game.
Muñoz, who arrives on The Flats this fall from UAB, finished just shy of a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds in the championship game, adding three steals.
She averaged 9.2 points per game in the event, including scoring 12 against the Dominican Republic in the semifinals on July 31. Her outing in the semis marked a third-straight game scoring in double figures that started with a double-double on July 27 against Panama (10 points, 13 rebounds).
The Canóvanas, Puerto Rico native averaged 8.2 boards per game on top of 38.6% shooting. She also added 14 assists, eight steals and four blocks in the tournament.
Muñoz is entering her sophomore season after a stellar freshman campaign with the Blazers. She played in 30 games with 29 starts, averaging 11.8 points per game on 47.1% shooting and 33% from beyond the arc. She led UAB in assists (124) and steals (40).
She joins a Jackets squad that features six newcomers that also includes Antonia Bates (Rutgers), Penda Dieng (Xavier), Jordan Ode (Michigan State), Kyndal Walker (Maryland) and Autumn Washington (freshman).
Tech is also returning four of its primary starting five from a season ago, the first under head coach Karen Blair. Tech finished with 10 victories inside McCamish Pavilion en route to a berth in the 2026 WBIT. The Yellow Jackets captured key victories over No. 18 Notre Dame, Clemson, Stanford and Miami last season.
PURCHASE 2026-27 GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS
Season tickets are now available for the 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season inside McCamish Pavilion. Secure your spot today as the Yellow Jackets embark on year two of the Karen Blair Era featuring a competitive non-conference slate with matchups against Georgia, West Virginia, Georgia State and West Georgia. Tech’s ACC slate is headlined by home games against Clemson, Duke, NC State, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Courtside, reserved sideline and general admission seats are currently available. Click HERE to purchase today.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
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