Jackets to Face TCU and Indiana at Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s schedule at the 2026 Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off was revealed Monday, featuring a pair of power conference clashes with TCU and Indiana in November.

The Yellow Jackets, under second-year head coach Karen Blair, face the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday, Nov. 27 at 1:30 p.m. followed by another 1:30 p.m. tip Saturday, Nov. 28 against the Indiana Hoosiers. As part of the Shell Division, both games will be held at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College and broadcast live on ION.

The eight-team field, revealed in May, includes Mississippi State, Kansas State, Villanova, LSU and NC State. Individual session tickets will go on sale in September and fans can learn more information about travel packages and more here.

Tech’s meeting with Indiana will mark just the second in program history and first since a Hoosier win in Bloomington, Ind. on Dec. 2, 2015 (69-60). Tech and TCU’s November clash will be the first between the two.

The Horned Frogs are coming off a 32-6 season that generated an Elite Eight berth. They finished 20-0 on home court and tallied key wins over No. 10 NC State, No. 12 Baylor (twice), No. 19 West Virginia as well as Washington and Virginia in the NCAA Tournament. TCU captured the 2026 Big 12 Regular Season crown and was runner-up in the conference tournament.

The Hoosiers finished 18-14 last season and were one of the more efficient shooting teams in the nation, ranking sixth on three-point percentage (37.5) – the best in the Big Ten – and 13th in field goal percentage (47.1).

Blair’s Yellow Jackets take to the court this fall returning seven from last season including four of the primary starting five. Returning to The Flats are All-ACC First Teamer Talayah Walker, Inés Noguero, Ariadna Termis, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Déborah Mukeba and Leyre Urdiain.

Tech added six in the offseason including Antonia Bates (Rutgers), Penda Dieng (Xavier), Sofia Muñoz (UAB), Jordan Ode (Michigan State), Kyndal Walker (Maryland) and Autumn Washington (freshman).

The remainder of Georgia Tech’s 2026-27 schedule will be announced at a later date.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Division Friday, Nov. 27 11:00 a.m. Indiana vs. Mississippi State Shell Friday, Nov. 27 1:30 p.m. TCU vs. Georgia Tech Shell Friday, Nov. 27 4:30 p.m. Villanova vs. LSU Island Friday, Nov. 27 7:00 p.m. NC State vs. Kansas State Island Saturday, Nov. 28 11:00 a.m. TCU vs. Mississippi State Shell Saturday, Nov. 28 1:30 p.m. Indiana vs. Georgia Tech Shell Saturday, Nov. 28 4:30 p.m. NC State vs. LSU Island Saturday, Nov. 28 7:00 p.m. Villanova vs. Kansas State Island

All games broadcast live on ION and played at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.