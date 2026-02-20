Jackets Trek to No. 21 Louisville Saturday

Georgia Tech men’s basketball meets its second nationally ranked opponent in as many games on Saturday, traveling to No. 21/21 Louisville. The Yellow Jackets won the second half against No. 14 Virginia on Wednesday, but could not overcome a hot-shooting Cavaliers team from the first half. Jaeden Mustaf led a trio of Jackets in double-figures, matching his career-high in scoring with 18 points.

Louisville comes into the weekend contest off a 95-85 loss at SMU on Tuesday night which snapped a five-game win streak. Mikel Brown Jr., who was sidelined earlier this season due to injury, leads the Cardinals offensively, averaging 19.9 points per game in league play. Brown is one of four averaging double-figures against ACC opponents.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on The CW, Peachtree TV – Ch. 17 in Atlanta, and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app and channel 386.



SERIES HISTORY

Georgia Tech has taken two of the past three meetings against Louisville, including last year’s lone outing in McCamish Pavilion, but the Cardinals lead the all-time series, 27-16. Louisville has won nine-straight when competing in its home city as Tech looks to pick up its first road win at Louisville since 1992. Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire is 1-1 against Louisville, seeking his first win in the KFC Yum! Center.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.