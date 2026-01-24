Jackets Set for Tallahassee Tilt Sunday

Georgia Tech (8-12, 3-5 ACC) at Florida State (7-13, 2-6 ACC)

Sunday, Jan. 25, 2025 · 4 p.m. · Donald L. Tucker Center Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Ariya Massoudi · Analyst: Angel Gray Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 984 · Richard Musterer Live Stats Purchase Tickets



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is back on the road Sunday afternoon to face the Florida State Seminoles in the Sunshine State.

The matchup comes on the heels of an eight-point defeat at the hands of the No. 21 UNC Tar Heels Thursday. The highlight for the Yellow Jackets in the game was the performance of a Seminole transfer making her return to Florida Sunday – senior guard Brianna Turnage.

Turnage grabbed 11 rebounds and recorded a career-high nine blocks. That mark tied the Georgia Tech program record and marked the most by a Jacket since Nov. 24, 1990 (Allison Echols vs. ETSU). It was also the second-most blocks in NCAA Division I this season and the most by an ACC player since March 20, 2015. It allowed Tech to accrue 11 blocks on the night, tied for the fifth-most all-time and the most by the team since Jan. 29, 2004 vs. Wake Forest.

Talayah Walker added another double-digit scoring night with a team-high 14. She ranks second in the ACC in points per game in conference action this season (19.8).

Florida State is back home coming off a 73-51 rout of SMU Sunday in Dallas. FSU has won two of its last three but has yet to win at home in 2026.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday is the 59th meeting between the Jackets and Seminoles. FSU has managed to secure each of the last six in the series and holds a 33-25 lead.

Tech is searching for its first win over the Seminoles since Jan. 13, 2022 and its first road win at FSU since Feb. 18, 2021.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

5 – Talayah Walker is second in the ACC with five conference games scoring at least 20 points.

9 – Brianna Turnage’s nine blocks versus UNC Thursday were the most by a Jacket since the record-tying mark by Allison Echols on Nov. 24, 1990.

18.4 – Talayah Walker is averaging 18.4 points per game in the last five including a 38-for-42 clip from the free throw line.

29.8 – Georgia Tech averages 29.8 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 14th in the country.

59 – Sunday is the 59th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Florida State.