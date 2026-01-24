Jackets Set for Tallahassee Tilt Sunday

Georgia Tech (8-12, 3-5 ACC) at Florida State (7-13, 2-6 ACC)
- Sunday, Jan. 25, 2025 · 4 p.m. · Donald L. Tucker Center
- Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Ariya Massoudi · Analyst: Angel Gray
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 984 · Richard Musterer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is back on the road Sunday afternoon to face the Florida State Seminoles in the Sunshine State.
The matchup comes on the heels of an eight-point defeat at the hands of the No. 21 UNC Tar Heels Thursday. The highlight for the Yellow Jackets in the game was the performance of a Seminole transfer making her return to Florida Sunday – senior guard Brianna Turnage.
Turnage grabbed 11 rebounds and recorded a career-high nine blocks. That mark tied the Georgia Tech program record and marked the most by a Jacket since Nov. 24, 1990 (Allison Echols vs. ETSU). It was also the second-most blocks in NCAA Division I this season and the most by an ACC player since March 20, 2015. It allowed Tech to accrue 11 blocks on the night, tied for the fifth-most all-time and the most by the team since Jan. 29, 2004 vs. Wake Forest.
Talayah Walker added another double-digit scoring night with a team-high 14. She ranks second in the ACC in points per game in conference action this season (19.8).
Florida State is back home coming off a 73-51 rout of SMU Sunday in Dallas. FSU has won two of its last three but has yet to win at home in 2026.
Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.
SERIES HISTORY
Sunday is the 59th meeting between the Jackets and Seminoles. FSU has managed to secure each of the last six in the series and holds a 33-25 lead.
Tech is searching for its first win over the Seminoles since Jan. 13, 2022 and its first road win at FSU since Feb. 18, 2021.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
5 – Talayah Walker is second in the ACC with five conference games scoring at least 20 points.
9 – Brianna Turnage’s nine blocks versus UNC Thursday were the most by a Jacket since the record-tying mark by Allison Echols on Nov. 24, 1990.
18.4 – Talayah Walker is averaging 18.4 points per game in the last five including a 38-for-42 clip from the free throw line.
29.8 – Georgia Tech averages 29.8 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 14th in the country.
59 – Sunday is the 59th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Florida State.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (16.1) and has had six 20-point games in the last eight. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Jan. 5
- Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech is ranked near the top of the ACC when it comes to protecting the glass, averaging 41.95 rebounds per game – sixth in the league and 40th nationally.
- Georgia Tech is 7-4 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 21-8 in its last 29 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
