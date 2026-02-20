Jackets Score 24, Improve to 6-0

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (6-0) set another program record on Friday night, scoring double digit runs for the sixth straight game to start a season, breaking the previous record (five games) that had stood for 39 years. The Yellow Jackets defeated Stony Brook 14-5 and 10-5 (7) in a doubleheader at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, going off for 30 hits across 14 innings of offense, further solidifying themselves as one of the best offenses in the nation.

The lineup was nothing short of devastating all the way around with six different Jackets recording three or more hits, six delivering at least three runs, five collecting two or more extra-base hits and four driving in at least four runs. The headlines belong to junior catcher Vahn Lackey who went 2-for-2 with two home runs and two walks in game two, including the go-ahead blast in the fifth inning. Not to be outdone, junior shortstop Carson Kerce went 5-for-6 on the day with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and five RBI, junior 2nd baseman Jarren Advincula mashed four hits for five RBI and sophomore catcher Drew Rogers finished with a double and a home run for five RBI over the course of both games. The Jackets showed their affinity for high scoring innings, scoring four or more runs four times over the course of both games, including scoring all 10 of the runs in game two over the course of the 2nd and 5th innings.

On the mound, the Jackets spread the ball around, with 10 different pitchers contributing to the 16.0 innings of work. The staff recorded 22 strikeouts and, after Stony Brook tied the game at five in the third inning of game two, finished the day with 4.2 scoreless innings from the arms of senior Caden Spivey, sophomore Adam McKelvey, senior Brett Barfield and freshman Jamie Vicens to send the crowd home happy on a beautiful Friday night in Atlanta.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Georgia Tech improves to 6-0 for the third time in the last four years.

The Jackets have now scored double-digit runs in each of their first six games of the season for the first time in the program’s 131-year history.

Tech has scored 99 runs through the first six games of the regular season, the 2 nd most in program history and the most since 1975 (104), which included a 41-0 victory over Earlham College, still the Division I record for largest margin of victory in a game.

most in program history and the most since 1975 (104), which included a 41-0 victory over Earlham College, still the Division I record for largest margin of victory in a game. Tech has scored those 99 runs while only allowing 22. That 77-run margin is the second most through four games in program history, behind only the +84 margin (104-20) of the 1975 season.

James Ramsey becomes the first Tech coach to begin his tenure 6-0 since 1946 (Joe Pittard) and only the third skipper in program history to reach the 6-0 mark in his first season – also John Heisman (1904)

becomes the first Tech coach to begin his tenure 6-0 since 1946 (Joe Pittard) and only the third skipper in program history to reach the 6-0 mark in his first season – also John Heisman (1904) The Jackets have recorded 107 hits in their first six games, a new record for the BBCOR era (since 2011).

Tech pitching has delivered 78 strikeouts over its first six games, also a record for the BBCOR era.

The Jackets are 4-0 in doubleheaders this season, having also defeated Bowling Green in a doubleheader last weekend: 27-4 and 12-2 (7).

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Vahn Lackey recorded his first-career multi-HR day in game two, launching a pair of home runs, including the eventual game-winner in the bottom of the fifth inning, spurring a five-run inning from the offense behind him.

recorded his first-career multi-HR day in game two, launching a pair of home runs, including the eventual game-winner in the bottom of the fifth inning, spurring a five-run inning from the offense behind him. He recorded four RBI on the day, one in game one and three in game two, extending his RBI streak to five consecutive games, matching the longest streak of his career.

𝐋𝐞𝐕𝐀𝐇𝐇𝐇𝐇𝐇𝐍 💣💣 OVER THE BATTER'S EYE!! His second HR of the year! 426 ft / 107 mph / 23 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/WRxOONjMD8 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2026

VAHN. LACKEY. Opposite field, line drive 💣 His 2nd of the day and 3rd of the season! 368 ft / 99 mph / 22 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/FYlY4P3xij — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2026

Those four RBI bring him to a tie for the team lead, with 12 this season, tied with sophomore Alex Hernandez who drove in a pair in game one on a 4-for-5 effort at the plate.

who drove in a pair in game one on a 4-for-5 effort at the plate. The Suwanee native now leads the team with three home runs this season, all coming in the last three games. He brings his career total to 13 homers and 69 RBI.

Lackey extends his hitting streak to eight games dating back to last season and his on-base streak to 16 games.

Junior Carson Kerce had himself a day, going 5-for-6 with three walks, three runs scored and five RBI thanks to a bases clearing three-RBI double in game one to break things open in the sixth.

had himself a day, going 5-for-6 with three walks, three runs scored and five RBI thanks to a bases clearing three-RBI double in game one to break things open in the sixth. His four RBI in game one matched his career high as he brings his season total to six, batting in the nine hole for all six games.

BANG @CarsonKerce clears the bases with a double into right!! His 4th double of the year gives him 4 RBI for the day! 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/ZyAya6mQHg — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 20, 2026

Sophomore Alex Hernandez was up to his usual tricks in game one, going 4-for-5 with two RBI, both coming off a 452-foot home run to give Tech the lead for good.

was up to his usual tricks in game one, going 4-for-5 with two RBI, both coming off a 452-foot home run to give Tech the lead for good. It was his second home run of the season and his 18 th as a Yellow Jacket. He is tied for the team lead with 12 RBI this season and keeps himself on pace to become the fastest Yellow Jacket ever to reach 100 career RBI. He has recorded 81 RBI in just 65 games (1.25 RBI per game).

as a Yellow Jacket. He is tied for the team lead with 12 RBI this season and keeps himself on pace to become the fastest Yellow Jacket ever to reach 100 career RBI. He has recorded 81 RBI in just 65 games (1.25 RBI per game). Hernandez extends his hitting streak to nine games, dating back to last season, the longest active streak on the team.

𝑶𝑯 𝑴𝒀 𝑯𝑬𝑹𝑵𝒀 💣@_AlexHernandez2 UNLOADS on that one and the Jackets are back in front! His 2nd of the season 😎 111 mph / 452 ft / 28 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/UGjtJUuKDb — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 20, 2026

Junior Jarren Advincula delivered his third and fourth multi-RBI games of the season, driving in a pair in game one and three more in game two.

delivered his third and fourth multi-RBI games of the season, driving in a pair in game one and three more in game two. He has now recorded at least one RBI in five straight games, matching the longest streak of his career, and multiple RBI in four straight, the longest streak of his career.

Advincula has now recorded 10 RBI in just six games as a Yellow Jacket (1.67 RBI/game) more than a full RBI per game more than he produced in his two previous seasons at California (.59 RBI/game).

He extends his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 12, both dating back to his time at California.

Sophomore Will Baker went 3-for-7 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch over both games today.

went 3-for-7 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch over both games today. He has now reached base safely in 21 of 28 plate appearances this season for a team-best .750 OBP and a .650 average. Baker entered the weekend leading the nation in both categories among players with more than 10 at bats.

Junior Kent Schmidt went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored in the first game, before leaving with an injury that Coach Ramsey described as day-to-day.

went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored in the first game, before leaving with an injury that Coach Ramsey described as day-to-day. He extends his on-base streak to a team-high 22 games dating back to last season, matching the career-long he set last season.

Sophomore Drew Rogers launched his first home run of the season in game one, a 413-foot blast into center field. That two-run home run was a part of Tech’s four-run fifth inning, turning a 3-4 deficit into a 7-4 lead they would hold comfortably from then on.

launched his first home run of the season in game one, a 413-foot blast into center field. That two-run home run was a part of Tech’s four-run fifth inning, turning a 3-4 deficit into a 7-4 lead they would hold comfortably from then on. The home run was his seventh of his career in just 80 at bats.

ROGY'S TURN 💣@drew_rogers15 sends one DEEEEP for his first HR of the year! 113 mph / 413 ft / 27 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/ldGUzWYY6M — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 20, 2026

Senior Parker Brosius delivered off the bench once again, entering in the late innings of game two and delivering an RBI double to extend Tech’s lead to 7-5 in the fifth inning, eventually leading to the 10-5 victory.

delivered off the bench once again, entering in the late innings of game two and delivering an RBI double to extend Tech’s lead to 7-5 in the fifth inning, eventually leading to the 10-5 victory. Brosius has now recorded eight RBI despite only having five at bats. In his five at bats, he has delivered three hits, all for extra bases: two doubles and one home run.

SAC bunt? Nahhhh @BrosiusParker's gonna do DAMAGE 😤 5 at bats this season, 8 RBI. Jackets getting it going here in the fifth… 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/YBlJmN9ecp — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2026

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior RHP Tate McKee made his 18 th consecutive series opening start, pitching 4.0 innings and ending with two earned runs allowed on three hits with six strikeouts.

made his 18 consecutive series opening start, pitching 4.0 innings and ending with two earned runs allowed on three hits with six strikeouts. He has now recorded at least six strikeouts in four consecutive starts dating back to last postseason, the second longest streak of his career.

Tech improves to 14-4 in series openers started by McKee.

Senior LHP Kayden Campbell pitched 1.1 innings out of the bullpen for the second time in as many appearances this season. He would come away with the win, improving to 2-0 on the year and 4-1 as a Yellow Jacket.

pitched 1.1 innings out of the bullpen for the second time in as many appearances this season. He would come away with the win, improving to 2-0 on the year and 4-1 as a Yellow Jacket. R-sophomore RHP Jake Lankie returned to the mound after pitching the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game, marking the first time in his career that he has pitched in consecutive games.

returned to the mound after pitching the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game, marking the first time in his career that he has pitched in consecutive games. He met the moment, setting a new career high with five strikeouts over 2.0 innings of work, bringing his season total to six, half of his 2025 total while pitching less than a third of the innings: 3.0 IP in 2026 and 10.1 IP in 2025.

R-freshman Dimitri Angelakos made his second career appearance, and first scoreless appearance, pitching the top of the ninth.

made his second career appearance, and first scoreless appearance, pitching the top of the ninth. Sophomore Adam McKelvey made his team-leading third appearance of the season, tossing 1.1 innings without allowing a baserunner and striking out two of the four batters he faced. He has now recorded seven strikeouts in 3.1 innings this season, striking out seven of 12 batters and allowing only two on base.

DOORS!! FIRE US UP @AdamMcKelvey5!! Top of the order coming up 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/S0sW8CjAl5 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2026

Senior Brett Barfield made his second appearance in as many games the season, tossing 1.2 innings to get the Jackets into the final inning with a five-run lead. He recorded the final two outs of the fifth inning before the offense scored five runs in the bottom of the frame, earning the first victory of his college career.

made his second appearance in as many games the season, tossing 1.2 innings to get the Jackets into the final inning with a five-run lead. He recorded the final two outs of the fifth inning before the offense scored five runs in the bottom of the frame, earning the first victory of his college career. Freshman Jamie Vicens polished off the sixth win of the season with a dominant seventh inning, sitting down the Seawolves in a 1-2-3 inning while striking out two. He has now pocketed four strikeouts in his first 2.0 collegiate innings.

Up Next

Georgia Tech continues its four-game series against Stony Brook tomorrow, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. from inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are available at ramblinwreck.com/tickets

