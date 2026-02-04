Jackets Open Spring Slate in Hawaii

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golf, ranked No. 17 in the latest Scorecard NCAA Golf Ranking, begins its spring slate and quest for an NCAA Championship berth at season’s end, this week at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate. The tournament, which runs Feb. 5-7, will be played on the Big Island of Hawai’i.

Twenty teams have made their way to Hawai’i for the three-day tournament (Thursday-Saturday) at the Mauna Lani Golf Club for the 35th edition of the tournament. A competitive field, the tournament features eight programs ranked in the nation’s top-25. Joining the Nol. 17 Yellow Jackets will be No. 4 Pepperdine, No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Arizona State, No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 15 North Carolina, No. 16 Texas Tech and No. 17 Georgia Tech. Also joining the field are host Hawaii-Hilo, Hawaii, Oregon, Oregon State, Osaka Gakuin (Japan), Pacific, San Jose State, Stanford, UCLA, UC Davis, UT Arlington and Washington.

Georgia Tech opens the spring slate off a competitive fall campaign that featured a pair of top-5 team finishes, tying for fourth at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate and concluding the season with a fourth-place tie at its home event, the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. A major highlight of the fall campaign was Albert Hansson winning the individual title at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.

The tournament will utilize a shotgun start format each day, with competition beginning at 7:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. Eastern Time). The Yellow Jackets will begin on holes 8-10 in foursomes with Auburn, Hawaii and Oregon State.