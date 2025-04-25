Jackets in 9th Place at Delayed ACC Golf Championship

Bowling Green, Ky. – Georgia Tech stood even par for the day and in ninth place on the team leaderboard when round 2 was suspended for the day Friday at the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s golf championship.
Tech remained at 2-over-par for the championship as three of its players had completed 10 holes, one had finished nine holes and the other eight. The Yellow Jackets are one stroke behind eighth place and 16 behind No. 2 seed North Carolina (-14), which was 9-under-par for its round through 11 holes and had surged into the lead.
Play was halted three times Friday due to heavy storms in the area, the first instance early in the morning after just a few groups were on the course at The Club at Olde Stone. The round was stopped again at 11 a.m. Central time, resumed at 12:40 p.m., then halted for the final time at 2:44 p.m. The decision to suspend play for the day was made at 5 p.m.
Round 2 will resume at 7:30 a.m. CDT Saturday morning. The final round of stroke play to determine the individual champion and the match play bracket will begin 30 minutes after the completion of round 2. The weather forecast is favorable for the rest of the weekend.
Fifteen teams are competing for the championship, which includes 54 holes of stroke play to determine eight teams that qualify for match play. Ten teams are ranked among the top 50 in the Scoreboard NCAA Rankings, with six of those, including the Yellow Jackets, ranked among the top 25.
The Club at Olde Stone (par 72, 7,331 yards) is hosting the championship for the first time, and this is the first time the championship has been held in the state of Kentucky. The top eight teams on the leaderboard after 54 holes qualify for match play, with quarterfinal and semifinal matches taking place Sunday starting at 7:30 p.m. CDT. The semifinal winners square off in the championship match at 10 a.m. CDT Monday.
TECH LINEUP – Sophomore Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) had the best round going for the Yellow Jackets Friday at 1-under-par through 10 holes. Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), who led Tech Friday with a 71, and Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) were even-par for the round, while Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) and Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) each were 1-over-par.
LEADERBOARD SUMMARY – Four North Carolina players were under par as the Tar Heels (-14) sprinted into the lead despite the delays, four strokes ahead of first-round leader Virginia (-10), which was even-par for the day.
Wake Forest (-6), California (-6) and Clemson (-9) who also had great rounds going when play was halted, round out the top five on the team leaderboard.
The Cavaliers’ Deven Patel was 2-under-par for his round and rose to the top of the individual leaderboard at 6-under-par for the tournament. Five players stood a stroke behind (-5), including the Tar Heels’ Sihan Sandhu and David Ford.
EVENT DETAILS
Atlantic Coast Conference Championship
- Dates: April 24-28 (54 holes of stroke play, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each day, top 8 teams advance to match play)
- Venue: The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky. (par 72, 7,331 yards)
- Participating teams (15): Florida State (9), North Carolina (10), Virginia (12), Duke (19), Louisville (24), Georgia Tech (25), SMU (30), Notre Dame (38), Stanford (40), Wake Forest (46), California (53), Clemson (56), NC State (63), Boston College (118), Virginia Tech (194)
- Tech appearances (last appearance): 46th (last in 2024)
- Best finish: 19 titles (most recent in 2023)
- Individual titles: 10 (most recent, Anders Albertson in 2015)
- Schedule (all times Central Daylight Time):
- Saturday – Resumption of stroke play round 2 (7:30 a.m.), followed by round 3
- Sunday – Quarterfinal matches (7:30 a.m.)
- Sunday – Semifinal matches (following semifinals)
- Monday – Championship match (10 a.m.)
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF
Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 30th year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 73 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 33 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Follow Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on X (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.