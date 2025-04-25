Jackets in 9th Place at Delayed ACC Golf Championship

Bowling Green, Ky. – Georgia Tech stood even par for the day and in ninth place on the team leaderboard when round 2 was suspended for the day Friday at the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s golf championship.

Tech remained at 2-over-par for the championship as three of its players had completed 10 holes, one had finished nine holes and the other eight. The Yellow Jackets are one stroke behind eighth place and 16 behind No. 2 seed North Carolina (-14), which was 9-under-par for its round through 11 holes and had surged into the lead.

Play was halted three times Friday due to heavy storms in the area, the first instance early in the morning after just a few groups were on the course at The Club at Olde Stone. The round was stopped again at 11 a.m. Central time, resumed at 12:40 p.m., then halted for the final time at 2:44 p.m. The decision to suspend play for the day was made at 5 p.m.

Round 2 will resume at 7:30 a.m. CDT Saturday morning. The final round of stroke play to determine the individual champion and the match play bracket will begin 30 minutes after the completion of round 2. The weather forecast is favorable for the rest of the weekend.

Fifteen teams are competing for the championship, which includes 54 holes of stroke play to determine eight teams that qualify for match play. Ten teams are ranked among the top 50 in the Scoreboard NCAA Rankings, with six of those, including the Yellow Jackets, ranked among the top 25.

The Club at Olde Stone (par 72, 7,331 yards) is hosting the championship for the first time, and this is the first time the championship has been held in the state of Kentucky. The top eight teams on the leaderboard after 54 holes qualify for match play, with quarterfinal and semifinal matches taking place Sunday starting at 7:30 p.m. CDT. The semifinal winners square off in the championship match at 10 a.m. CDT Monday.