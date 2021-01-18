Jackets in 6th Place at Camp Creek Invitational

Pairings and live scoring via Golfstat
Watersound, Fla. – Will Dickson fired a 2-under-par 70, and Bartley Forrester added a 1-under-par 71 Monday as Georgia Tech posted a 2-over-par score of 290 and moved up to sixth place after 36 holes at the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational in Watersound, Fla.
TECH LINEUP – Dickson, a senior from Providence, R.I., making his first start as a counting member in the Yellow Jackets’ lineup, had six birdies to offset four bogeys Monday in posting his 70. He finished two rounds at 2-under-par 142, good for a tie for ninth place individually.
Forrester, a sophomore from Gainesville, Ga., who didn’t count for the Jackets in Sunday’s opening round, rallied from a 2-over hole after nine holes Monday to play a bogey-free, 3-under-par back nine and card a 71. He is tied for 46th place at 151 (+7) for 36 holes.
Junior Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah), who shot 74, and sophomore Andy Mao (Johns Creek, Ga.), with a 75 Monday, were the other counters for the Yellow Jackets. Mao is tied for 39th after two rounds at 149 (+5), while Howe is tied for 44th at 150 (+6).
Luke Karaulic (Dacula, Ga.), who led the way for Tech carding a 71 Sunday, followed with a 77 Monday and did not count, but is Tech’s second-low player for 36 holes, tied for 34th place at 148 (+4). Junior Ben Smith (Novi, Mich.), competing as an individual, is tied for 28th place at 147 (+3) after carding a 73 Monday.
TEAM LEADERBOARD – No. 17 Wake Forest, which began the day in second place, erased a six-stroke deficit to No. 25 Clemson with an 8-under-par round of 280, finishing 36 holes at 14-under-par 562. The Tigers played the par-72 Camp Creek Golf Club even (288) and dropped two strokes behind the Demon Deacons, posting a two-round total of 564 (-12). Host Florida State posted the day’s low round of 279 (-9) and joined the Tigers in second place.
Duke, the only other team under par for Monday’s round (286, -2), holds fourth place at 569 (-7), while North Carolina is fifth at even-par 576.
Eight strokes separate fifth and sixth places, where Georgia Tech sits at 583 (+7). Notre Dame (588, +12), Virginia (590, +14), Louisville (595, +19) and Virginia Tech (601, +25) round out the 10-team field.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman followed his opening 64 with a 66 Monday for a 36-hole total of 130 (=14), opening a six-shot lead over North Carolina’s Peter Fountain, who matched his opening 68 and holds solo second place at 8-under-par 136.
Michael Brennan, who led the charge for Wake Forest Monday by carding a 66, is tied for third place at 4-under-par 140 with his teammate, Parker Gillam, and a pair of Florida State players in Vincent Norman and Cole Anderson. The Seminoles’ Greyson Porter and the Demon Deacons’ Mark Power are tied for seventh at 3-under 141.
Georgia Tech’s Dickson is part of a four-player tie for ninth place at 142 (-2).
Sixteen of the 60 competitors in the field are under par through 36 holes.
Luke Karaulic is tied for 34th place.
"I thought we might have a chance to get it under par today, but we stumbled a little bit late. We were a little more comfortable today. It’s a challenging course, the greens are big, and there’s an art to getting the ball in the right position and giving yourself a chance to make putts. Will has played really well, and he would have been even better if not for a couple of three putts. We just need to keep getting a little better every day, it’s just experience. The other teams here have a lot of their best players back."
Head coach Bruce Heppler
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – Florida State hosts the 10-team event, 54 holes which runs through Tuesday. The site is Camp Creek Golf Club, a 7,159-yard, par-72 layout in Watersound, Fla., a beachside community 20 miles Northwest of Panama City Beach. The tournament is utilizing a split-tee format for all three rounds, concluding at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Participating teams include No. 25 Clemson, Florida State, No. 25 Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, No. 24 North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech and No. 17 Wake Forest. Boston College and NC State are the only ACC programs not in the field at Camp Creek (Miami and Syracuse do not sponsor men’s golf). ACC teams were not allowed to participate in collegiate tournaments in the fall, so none appear in the current collegiate rankings.
