Jackets Fall to West Virginia Thursday Night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A defensive road battle for Georgia Tech women’s basketball ended with a loss to RV/RV West Virginia Thursday night inside Hope Coliseum, 82-50.

The two squads exchanged hard-earned scores in the first half where the Yellow Jackets (4-7, 0-0 ACC) shot 32% from the floor to WVU’s 28% in the opening 20 minutes. A 30-point third quarter from the Mountaineers (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) ended up being the difference-maker.

Two Jackets ended up in double figures scoring, including D’Asia Thomas-Harris (14) and Savannah Samuel (13). Catherine Alben’s seven rebounds led the team.

Thursday – the first trip to Morgantown in program history – marked the last road non-conference game of the 2025-26 regular season for Tech.

FIRST HALF

WVU struck first and got out to an early 7-0 run. Samuel secured a fastbreak lay to give Tech its first points with over six on the clock, now 7-2. The Mountaineers added another five points before La’Nya Foster broke through with a quick layup to make it 12-4 with under four left. Jada Crawshaw made it a seven-point game, 13-6, with over two left for her first points of the night. Tech held WVU to just one field goal in its final eight attempts in the quarter as that score held going into the second. The Yellow Jackets out-rebounded West Virginia, 17-7.

Crawshaw sank a jumper for the first points of the second, getting Tech within five, 13-8. A couple of free throws from Talayah Walker answered a Mountaineer score to get it to 15-10 with under nine left. WVU got out to a 19-10 advantage then Samuel knocked down a trey, followed by a steal-and-score from Alben on the next possession to cut it to 19-15. WVU added four more then Samuel sank another jumper, cutting it to 23-17. The Mountaineers led 27-19 going into halftime.

SECOND HALF

A toss from Crawshaw to Ariadna Termis opened up the scoring in the third, cutting the deficit to 27-21. WVU went on a 9-0 run to go up 36-23 then Erica Moon forced a three-point play to cut it to 36-24 with 6:49 left in the third. Thomas-Harris broke up another 9-0 run to get Tech and then added a fastbreak lay to slice the score to 45-28. Back-to-back lays from Samuel and Alben made it just 45-33 with under three left, capping a 9-0 Tech run. WVU added six-straight then Thomas-Harris drilled a trey, now 54-38. She added another to answer a WVU three-pointer as the third came to a close, 57-41, in favor of WVU.

West Virginia got to 61 points in the opening minutes of the fourth then Thomas-Harris drew a three-point play to make it 61-44. Samuel broke into another Mountaineer run with four points, getting the score to 70-48. WVU capped off the win in the final minutes, 82-50.

GAME NOTES

West Virginia led the country entering Thursday with over 30 free throw attempts per game. Tech held them to 15 trips to the free-throw line this season, its lowest this season (prev: 23 vs. Temple – Nov. 11, 2025).

The Tech defense held WVU to its fewest first-quarter points at home this season (13) and second-fewest in any home quarter in 2025-26 (8 vs. Ohio State – 4 th quarter).

Tech held WVU to 1-for-10 from beyond the arc in the first quarter and started 1-for-15.

Replicating a common theme of the 2025-26 season, Georgia Tech produced 28 bench points to West Virginia’s six.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets open ACC play Sunday, Dec. 14 against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech returns to McCamish Pavilion Sunday, Dec. 28 at 12 p.m. for a clash with Wofford on the ACC Network. Fans can purchase tickets here.

PURCHASE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com.

Single-game tickets also remain on sale, as well as a Mini Plan for patrons wishing to attend multiple games this season. A Mini Plan includes tickets to four games, anchored by Tech’s marquee matchup against Notre Dame on Jan. 1 plus the choice of three additional Atlantic Coast Conference games.

Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.