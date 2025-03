Jackets Face Gardner-Webb in Midweek Action

Last Game: The Yellow Jackets swept a three-game series, at home, over Gardner-Webb in 2023 the last time these two programs met, winning 15-5, 21-11 (7) and 13-8. The sweep clinching victory included a five home run inning for Tech off the bats of Angelo Dispigna, Drew Compton, Jack Rubenstein, Jake DeLeo and Stephen Reid.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

