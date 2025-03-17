Drew Burress Named ACC Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Sophomore CF Drew Burress (Houston County, Ga.) added to his legacy, winning Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, the ACC offices announced Monday. Burress launched three home runs this week, securing at least one run, RBI, extra base hit and putout across four games. He finished the week with a .563 batting average (9-for-16), five doubles, three home runs, nine runs scored, eight RBI and a stolen base for a 2.088 OPS.

This is the first weekly conference honor for Burress after being named ACC Freshman of the Year and National Freshman of the year last season. He becomes the first Yellow Jacket to earn Player of the Week since Matthew Ellis (April 22, 2024) and the second Jacket to win a weekly award this year after Mason Patel was named Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 24.

Burress began his week on Tuesday, against Georgia State, when he launched a 433-foot home run over the batter’s eye in center field in his first at-bat to give GT the lead in what would become a 4-2 victory. He didn’t get many pitches to hit after that, drawing two walks and coming around to score the insurance run in the 7th.

On Friday, the Houston County native hit his second homer of the week in the fourth inning, it was a part of a four-RBI day as he drove in two more with a double later on in a 10-1 victory. The next day, he would go 3-for-5 with two doubles and a season-high four runs scored in the Jackets’ 11-1 run-rule win. He followed that on Sunday with a 3-for-4 performance featuring two doubles, another home run, three runs scored and an RBI. It was his second consecutive three-hit game, the first time he has accomplished that as a Yellow Jacket.

Burress has now hit eight home runs this season, bringing his career total to 33. This week, he surpasses Georgia Tech legends Joey Bart (2016-18), Jake Davies (2009-12), Pete Geist (1983-85), Matt Murton (2001-03) and Scott Byers (1993-96) on the all-time home run leaderboard as he creeps closer to the Top 20 in program history (36).

His 11 doubles lead the ACC this season, tied with teammate Kyle Lodise, and stand 6th in Division I. He is 23rd in the nation and 2nd in the ACC with eight home runs and his career slugging percentage (.820) leads all of Division I by almost a full point (2nd place – .722). The gap between Burress and second place on the career slugging % list is equal to the distance between 2nd place and 41st (must have minimum of 200 ABs to qualify for the national career rankings).

Full Steam Ahead

