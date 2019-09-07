Jackets Expand Lead at Carpet Capital Collegiate

Carpet Capital Collegiate official site | Pairings and live scoring via Golfstat

THE FLATS – Luke Schniederjans fired a 5-under-par 67 and Tyler Strafaci added a 3-under 69 Saturday as No. 3 Georgia Tech built its lead to 12 strokes over North Florida after two rounds of the 31st Carpet Capital Collegiate at The Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face, Ga.

The Yellow Jackets will look for their 10th title in the team’s traditional season-opener when they begin Sunday’s final round at 9:40 a.m., paired with the Ospreys and No. 21 Alabama. Schniederjans, a senior from Powder Springs, Ga., goes for his second win in the tournament.

TECH LINEUP – Seniors Schniederjans (Powder Springs, Ga.) and Strafaci (Davie, Fla.) carried the day on a day when Tech was missing junior Noah Norton, who came up with back spasms and was unable to play, meaning the Yellow Jackets would have no high score to drop. Still, the Jackets were the only team to finish the round under par as a team at 3-under-par 285.

Schniederjans racked up eight birdies and leads the field with 14 over two rounds, finishing 36 holes at 9-under-par 135 and grabbing the outright lead in the medal race. Strafaci posted five birdies against a pair of bogeys for his 69 and is tied for second.

Freshman Andy Mao (Johns Creek, Ga.) chipped in with a 1-under-par 71 with six birdies on his card, and is tied for third in most birdies for the tournament (10). Redshirt sophomore Ben Smith (Novi, Mich.) shot 78.

The Jackets have piled up 43 birdies over two days despite the difficulty of the golf course, 10 more than North Florida.