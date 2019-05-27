Jackets Earn Highest Class Ranking in Program History

THE FLATS — The Georgia Tech men’s tennis 2019 recruiting class was ranked the sixth-best in the country, tennisrecruiting.net announced on Monday.

The Jackets’ ranking is their highest in program history, beating out the No. 11 ranking the team recruited in 2013.

Georgia Tech will welcome a talented group featuring top-level prospects Andres Martin, Brandon McKinney, Marcus McDaniel, and Keshav Chopra.

“We worked hard to bring in one of the best classes in the country,” head coach Kenny Thorne said. “I am just as excited about their academics and character as I am about their tennis ability.”

Finishing the season boasting an 11-11 mark, the Jackets are already on the rise, defeating four nationally ranked teams, including a 4-3 victory over then-No. 7 North Carolina.

“We have a good group of returning players as well, which can help these new guys. The future of our program is extremely exciting,” Thorne said.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.