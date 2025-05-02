One Hundred Student-Athletes to Graduate from Georgia Tech

THE FLATS – One hundred student-athletes are among the Georgia Tech students that will walk across the stage this weekend as a part of the Institute’s Spring 2025 commencement ceremonies at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and McCamish Pavilion.

The graduating student-athletes, which includes 83 receiving bachelor’s degrees, 16 earning master’s degrees and one Ph.D.:

Baseball

Jon Giesler (M.S. – real estate development)

Mason Patel (applied language and intercultural studies/Spanish)

Men’s Basketball

Ryan Mutombo (M.S. – management)

Emmer Nichols (economics and international affairs)

Kowacie Reeves (history, technology and society)

Women’s Basketball

Kayla Blackshear (business administration)

Tonie Morgan (business administration

Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Tristan Autry (business administration)

Parker Buchheit (business administration)

Myles Collins (business administration)

Ethan Curnow (computer science)

Bradley Favors (business administration)

John Higinbotham (biology)

Jeremiah LaDuca (M.S. – civil engineering)

Hayden Marshall (atmospheric and oceanic sciences)

Jackson Sexton (business administration)

Charlie Smith (M.S. – mechanical engineering)

Alex Thomas (civil engineering)

Devin Wade (industrial engineering)

Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Sophie Boice (business administration)

Sarah Burwell (business administration)

Katherine Byrne (biomedical engineering)

Jillian Catton (business administration)

McKenna Croft (biology and psychology)

Grace Ann Driskill (M.S. – computational science and engineering)

Carla du Plessis (computer and information technology)

Katy Earwood (neuroscience)

Erin Fegans (psychology)

Katie Jortberg (industrial and systems engineering)

Reagan Mahoney (literature, media and communication)

Kayla Rose (neuroscience)

Shanty Papakosta (earth and atmospheric science)

Riley Perlakowski (business administration)

Ashley Sechrest (M.S. – analytics)

Isabella Turner (biomedical engineering)

Allie Walker (business administration)

Mackenzie Walls (literature, media and communication)

Ameia Wilson (M.S. – applied language and intercultural studies/Japanese)

Football

Brandon Best (public policy)

Aidan Birr (business administration)

Trey Cooley (history, technology and society)

Trent Davis (business administration)

Austin Dean (business administration)

Khari Gee (business administration)

Daylon Gordon (business administration)

Jamal Haynes (business administration)

D.J. Moore (business administration)

Ryan Purves (business administration)

Brody Rhodes (business administration)

Jaaymen Rochell (business administration)

Trenilyas Tatum (business administration)

Sylvain Yondjouen (M.S. – international security)

Golf

Aidan Tran (business administration)

Softball

Grace Connelly (industrial engineering)

Ella Edgmon (business administration)

Emma Minghini (biomedical engineering)

Kinsey Norton (industrial design)

Sophia Voyles (literature, media and communication)

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Luke Dotson (business administration)

Mert Kilavuz (business administration)

Alex McCormick (Ph.D. – aerospace engineering)

Antonio Romero (M.S. – electrical and computer engineering)

Berke Saka (business administration)

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Anna Bradescu (M.S. – analytics)

Lily Burke (business administration)

Emma Hixenbaugh (M.S. – biomedical engineering)

Sarah Livingston (industrial engineering)

Sophie Murphy (business administration)

Caroline Pape (biomedical engineering)

Clarissa Sabin (business administration)

Men’s Tennis

Nate Bonetto (M.S. – economics)

Gabriele Brancatelli (literature, media and communication)

Rohan Sachdev (business administration)

Women’s Tennis

Kylie Bilchev (biology)

Kate Sharabura (biology)

Volleyball

Bianca Bertolino (biology)

Ashlyn Goolsby (business administration)

Leia Harper (biomedical engineering)

Luanna Moreira Emiliano (applied language and intercultural studies/Spanish)

DeAndra Pierce (business administration)

Lauren Sanden (biomedical engineering)

Spirit

Marisa Brito (neuroscience)

Angela Chang (computer science)

Taylor Ellington (M.S. – civil engineering)

Leah Enterkin (psychology)

Kayla Fischer (chemical and biomolecular engineering)

Hayle Hicks (M.S. – management)

Carly Lossiah (aerospace engineering)

Emma Lossiah (biomedical engineering)

Maddie Machovec (aerospace engineering)

Sophia Mahlke (business administration)

Abigail McLaughlin (M.S. – analytics)

Kassidy Nalls (industrial engineering)

Samantha Noe (M.S. – civil engineering)

Benjamin Panuski (electrical engineering and physics)

Jeremy Paredes (literature, media and communication)

Elisa Park (literature, media and communication)

Sophia Toler (biomedical engineering)

Calvin Tomsic (aerospace engineering)

Sallie Kate Worley (literature, media and communication)

In 2024, Georgia Tech athletics once again set a new all-time record for the third-straight year by posting a 94% NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR). Prior to 2021, Georgia Tech had never achieved a GSR above 90% and prior to 2016, Tech never had a GSR above 85%. Georgia Tech’s 94% GSR is also higher than the national average of 90%, while 12 of the Yellow Jackets’ 13 teams – baseball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country/track & field, women’s cross country/track & field, football, golf, softball, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball – have individual team GSRs that are at or above the national average in their respective sports. Leading the way are seven programs – women’s basketball, golf, softball, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball – that all have perfect 100% GSRs.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.