Men’s Tennis Places Six on All-ACC Academic Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis placed six Yellow Jackets on the 2025 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team as the league office announced the full list of honorees on Monday. Georgia Tech is one of only seven programs in the conference to boast six or more student-athletes on the list.

Georgia Tech was represented by graduate student Nate Bonetto (Bend, Ore.), juniors Robert Bauer (Suwanee, Ga.) and Christophe Clement (Montreal, Quebec, Canada), sophomores Krish Arora (Newport Beach, Calif.) and Richard Biagiotti (Copenhagen, Denmark) and newcomer Gianluca Carlini (Grosseto, Italy). Arora and Biagiotti each earned the honor for the second time in their collegiate careers.

The Yellow Jackets capped last season with a 12-12 overall record. Bonetto and Carlini led the way, earning all-ACC doubles third-team honors after racking up 18 doubles wins during the course of the season, 12 of them coming in dual match play. The pair defeated three ranked opponents and collected six wins in ACC play.

To receive all-academic team honors, a student-athlete must have a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative grade point average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.