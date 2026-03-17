Jackets Drop Midweek Game at No. 4 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Georgia Tech baseball endured an out of character night offensively, falling 9-2 to No. 4/5 Auburn (18-2, 3-0 SEC) inside Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. The Yellow Jackets (17-4, 4-2 ACC) scored the first run of the day in the top of the first but would allow nine unanswered runs over the next five innings and couldn’t manage much more for the rest of the night, eventually losing by seven runs.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Tech falls to 17-4, matching the 21-game record from last season and tied for the best start since 2013.

GT is now 2-2 against Top 10 opponents this season after taking two out of three at No. 8 Clemson last weekend.

Tech has scored 256 runs through their first 21 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 21 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 21 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 12.2 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 256-92 through 21 games, that +164 margin is the highest through 21 games in program history.

James Ramsey is now tied with his predecessor, Danny Hall for the best record through 21 games of any first-year Georgia Tech head coach.

is now tied with his predecessor, for the best record through 21 games of any first-year Georgia Tech head coach. The Jackets have recorded 283 hits, a new Power 4 record for the BBCOR era (since 2011) through 21 games.

The Jackets drew six walks tonight, bringing their season total to an NCAA best 154.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Jarren Advincula was responsible for two of the Jackets’ three hits, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. He now leads the team in both multi-hit games (12) and multi-RBI games (nine).

was responsible for two of the Jackets’ three hits, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. He now leads the team in both multi-hit games (12) and multi-RBI games (nine). Advincula extended his hitting streak to a team-high five games heading into the weekend, recording at least one hit in each of the last four games against Top 10 opponents.

Sophomore Alex Hernandez recorded his 32 nd hit of the season. Georgia Tech is the only program in the nation with three players totaling at least 32 hits this year: Hernandez (32), Vahn Lackey (34) and Advincula (32).

recorded his 32 hit of the season. Georgia Tech is the only program in the nation with three players totaling at least 32 hits this year: (32), (34) and (32). Junior Drew Burress drew a pair of walks and came around to score in the first inning. It was his 25 th run of the season.

drew a pair of walks and came around to score in the first inning. It was his 25 run of the season. Georgia Tech is the only program in the nation to have six different players score at least 25 runs this year: Hernandez(29), Lackey (28), Will Baker (26), Advincula (25), Ryan Zuckerman (25) & Burress (25).

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

R-freshman Dimitri Angelakos made his third consecutive Tuesday start. He allowed his first earned runs as a starter today and would exit in the second inning.

made his third consecutive Tuesday start. He allowed his first earned runs as a starter today and would exit in the second inning. R-sophomore Jake Lankie made his sixth appearance out of the bullpen, recording a pair of strikeouts to get the Jackets out of the second inning. Those would be the first of eight consecutive outs recorded for Lankie, who delivered 2.2 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed before the first three batters reached in the fifth and eventually scored after Lankie was relieved.

made his sixth appearance out of the bullpen, recording a pair of strikeouts to get the Jackets out of the second inning. Those would be the first of eight consecutive outs recorded for Lankie, who delivered 2.2 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed before the first three batters reached in the fifth and eventually scored after Lankie was relieved. Lankie recorded three strikeouts, bringing his season total to 13, one more than his season total from his r-freshman season last year (12).

R-Junior Carson Ballard entered the game in the sixth inning, getting a flyout and allowing a walk before striking out the next four batters he faced. He struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to bring his season totals to 12 strikeouts in 9.0 innings of work and a very impressive 1.00 ERA.

Up Next

The Jackets wrap up their longest road trip of the season this weekend, with a three-game series at Pitt (14-4, 2-1 ACC). The series begins on Friday, March 20 at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.