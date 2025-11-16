Jackets Dealt Setback Sunday Against Dolphins

THE FLATS – A second-half offensive surge saw Georgia Tech women’s basketball fall to the Jacksonville Dolphins, 69-64, Sunday afternoon inside McCamish Pavilion.
Tech (2-2, 0-0 ACC) was led offensively by Talayah Walker who posted her third double-digit scoring game in the first four contests of the season with 15 on 6-for-10 shooting and five rebounds. Brianna Turnage joined her with 10 points and nine rebounds, finishing just short of her second collegiate double-double.
Inés Noguero led the Jackets with 10 boards and added six points to her ledger Sunday. Ariadna Termis had a team-best four assists.
The Dolphins (3-1, 0-0 Atlantic Sun) collected five third-quarter three’s and went to the free throw line 13 times in the fourth, leading to the win.
FIRST HALF
Noguero collected the first score of the game on a layup on the first Tech possession. Walker collected three points in the first few minutes to help Tech get to a 7-0 lead. Savannah Samuel added a pair of free throws to get the Jacket advantage to 9-0. Jacksonville finally broke through with a score with just under five minutes left to break the 9-0 Tech run. Back-to-back buckets from D’Asia Thomas-Harris extended the lead to 13-2 before JU managed its second score, 13-4, with 3:13 on the clock. The Dolphins managed a few additional scores before the first closed but the Jackets were ahead 17-12 at the break.
JU evened the game in the early stages of the second before Termis drilled a trey to get the Jackets back ahead, 20-17. Georgia Tech went on a 6-0 run to take a 26-19 lead. Back-to-back scores from Turnage and Thomas-Harris made a 10-point lead, 30-20. The Yellow Jackets forced the Dolphins to go 0-for-10 in a seven-minute span of the second before the Dolphins surged towards the end of the period. Tech led 34-26 at the half.
Turnage led the team in points (8) while Noguero had a team-high seven rebounds. Termis’ three assists led the Jackets.
SECOND HALF
Walker scored the first points of the second half to put the Jackets back ahead by 10, 36-26. JU managed a trey but it was answered by another three from Termis for her second of the day. A gritty back-and-forth third saw the Dolphins take their first lead of the day, 42-41, with under four left. Walker evened the game at 42 with a free throw then again at 45 after a three-point play. The Dolphins led 51-49 going into the fourth.
Samuel and Noguero collected buckets to even the game at 53 with under seven left on the clock. JU got up 55-53 before Turnage tied the game at 55 with five left. The Dolphins managed to quickly get ahead by four then an and-one play for Samuel made it a one-point game, 59-58. Tech evened the game again, now 60 apiece, on a layup from Jada Crawshaw. JU went on a quick 7-0 run and held on for the 69-64 win.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech returns to McCamish Pavilion for an in-state clash against West Georgia Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m. Fans can tune in on ACC Network Extra or listen to the action live on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App.
Fans can purchase tickets here.
PURCHASE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS
Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com.
Single-game tickets also remain on sale, as well as a Mini Plan for patrons wishing to attend multiple games this season. A Mini Plan includes tickets to four games, anchored by Tech’s marquee matchup against Notre Dame on Jan. 1 plus the choice of three additional Atlantic Coast Conference games.
Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.