Jackets Collect Opening Day Win in Front of Record Crowd

The Flats – Georgia Tech baseball (1-0) began the Ramsey era with a record night, defeating Bowling Green, 11-5, in front of a record-breaking crowd on Opening Day at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Sophomore Caleb Daniel led the team with two home runs, including an inside the park home run in his first at-bat, to deliver six RBI as the Yellow Jackets earned their first win of the season and James Ramsey earned his first win as Head Coach.

Junior Tate McKee tossed 5.0 innings to start, allowing only one run on a solo shot while striking out six to get the season started. The game was knotted at 0-0 until the bottom of the third inning, when Daniel led off by crushing a 2-0 pitch into the deepest part of the ballpark. The ball went careening off the top of the wall, past the jumping attempt from the BGSU outfielder. Coach Ramsey waved Daniel home, and he beat the relay throw with plenty of room to spare for the first run of the season.. The Jackets would make it 2-0 later in the inning when Kent Schmidt delivered a two-out double. Daniel would come back to the plate in the bottom of the fourth, driving a 405 ft homer into dead center, a three-run shot to put the Jackets up, 5-1 and bring the record-breaking crowd to its feet.

The score would remain 5-1 until the bottom of the sixth, when Tech worked the bases loaded and eventually sophomore Will Baker drove in a pair with a single into right. Junior Ryan Zuckerman also collected his first RBI in White & Gold on a bases loaded walk earlier in the frame. Tech added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh, courtesy of Georgia Tech freshman RBI record holder Alex Hernandez before Daniel broke the game open in the eighth with a two-run double off the top of the wall in right field, giving him six RBI on the day.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

• Georgia Tech has won 13 straight opening day games dating back to the 2012 season.

• Tech is 23-3 on opening day since the turn of the century.

• James Ramsey becomes the sixth Tech head coach to win his first career game.

• Georgia Tech pitching struck out 13 batters tonight, the most in an opening game since Matt Taylor took over as pitching coach in 2024.

• This was the second Opening Day inside-the-park home run in the last three years after current Director of Operations, Trey Yunger, hit one in a 21-6 victory over Radford in 2024.

• Tech has now scored double-digit runs in four of its last six opening day games dating back to 2021.

• 2,613 fans were in attendance today, the largest opening day crowd in program history after selling a record number of season tickets leading into the year.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

• Sophomore Caleb Daniel recorded his first career multi-HR game tonight, hitting an inside-the-park home run in the third inning and then launching a conventional one into dead center in the fourth.

𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗕 𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗟 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗥𝗨𝗡!! The Jackets get our first run AND first HR of the season! 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/drty0F9iK1 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 13, 2026

𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐋 𝐃𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍!! 💣💣 Two at bats…TWO DINGERS! 405 ft. 102 off the bat 😮‍💨 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/HJPH2OCAmV — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 13, 2026

• He becomes the first Yellow Jacket since Trey Yunger, currently the Director of Operations for the team, to hit an inside-the-park home run on Opening Day. Yunger did so just two years ago, in 2024.

• Daniel is the first Tech player to hit multiple home runs on opening day since Drew Burress did so as a freshman, also back in 2024.

• Daniel’s six RBI set a new career best, surpassing the five RBI game he had at Stanford last season (April 6, 2025).

• His six RBI on opening day is the most since Yunger did so back in 2024.

• Daniel finished with a career-high three extra-base hits (two HRs and a double) for his fifth-career three hit game.

Juuuuust missed it but we'll settle for a 6⃣ RBI day from @calebdd25 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/Ind4HJ1Vv7 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 14, 2026

• Sophomore Will Baker connected for a career-high-tying three hits tonight, something he accomplished just once in his freshman season (May 6 vs. Georgia Southern).

• He recorded two RBI, both on a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning. It was his seventh career multi-RBI day.

Baker drives in Schmidt and Lackey!! That's a three-run sixth 😤 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/4VC8NKetPh — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 13, 2026

• Sophomore Alex Hernandez delivered an RBI in the seventh inning. It was his 70th career RBI in just his 60th career game after setting the Georgia Tech freshman record with 69 RBI last season.

• Junior Kent Schmidt got himself an RBI as well, the 86th of his career and 44th as a Yellow Jacket.

• Junior Ryan Zuckerman earned his first RBI in White & Gold with a bases loaded walk in the sixth inning. The Pitt transfer also came around to score twice for his 23rd career multi-run game.

• Junior Jarren Advincula picked up his first base hit as a Yellow Jacket tonight, off an infield single. He also scored twice for his 26th career multi-run game after transferring from Cal over the summer.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

• Junior RHP Tate McKee made his 25th career start and second straight opening day start. He pitched 5.0 innings with six strikeouts and only one earned run allowed, a solo home run, with three hits and just one walk.

• This was his eighth start in which he pitched at least 5.0 innings with three, or fewer, hits allowed.

• He has struck out at least six batters in each of his last three starts dating back to last season, the second-longest streak of his career (six straight in 2025).

• He goes home with the win, his first-career victory on opening day. It bumps his career record at Tech to 12-5 in games he starts, and 13-8 overall.

Well that doesn't seem fair @TateMckee1 😳 📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/eKCF4HhWjP — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 13, 2026

• Junior Dylan Loy made his Georgia Tech debut to begin the sixth inning. The Tennessee transfer threw 1.1 scoreless with two strikeouts and one hit for an impressive 13.5 K/9 to begin his season.

• Freshman Charlie Willcox secured a pair of strikeouts in his collegiate debut, pitching 1.1 innings out of the bullpen.

• Redshirt junior Caden Gaudette was extremely impressive, entering the game with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and striking out the only batter he faced on three pitches for his 27th career strikeout.

• Freshman Jamie Vicens pitched the ninth inning striking out two while allowing an unearned run in his collegiate debut.

Up Next

The Yellow Jackets will wrap up the series with Bowling Green tomorrow with a doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. Mason Patel will get the ball for his sixth career start in game one before freshman Cooper Underwood gets the ball for game two, which will begin one hour after the conclusion of the first game (approx.. 5 p.m.) Both games will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.