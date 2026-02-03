Jackets Begin West Coast Swing at Cal Wednesday

Georgia Tech men’s basketball plays back-to-back road games in the Golden State, marking the first pair of consecutive road games this season. The Yellow Jackets look to snap a three-game skid and get back to winning ways after dropping a tough 91-75 decision to No. 16/18 North Carolina last Saturday. Baye Ndongo posted a team-high 27 points against the Tar Heels, just short of matching his career-high offensively.

California comes into Wednesday’s contest having won three of the last four outings, most recently an 86-85 decision at Miami. The Golden Bears boast a 13-2 record at home this season, including a 2-2 mark against league opponents in Haas Pavilion. Justin Pippen is leading Cal in conference play, contributing 15.8 points per game, while Dai Dai Ames adds 15.1 points per game.