Jackets Begin West Coast Swing at Cal Wednesday

Georgia Tech men’s basketball plays back-to-back road games in the Golden State, marking the first pair of consecutive road games this season. The Yellow Jackets look to snap a three-game skid and get back to winning ways after dropping a tough 91-75 decision to No. 16/18 North Carolina last Saturday. Baye Ndongo posted a team-high 27 points against the Tar Heels, just short of matching his career-high offensively.
California comes into Wednesday’s contest having won three of the last four outings, most recently an 86-85 decision at Miami. The Golden Bears boast a 13-2 record at home this season, including a 2-2 mark against league opponents in Haas Pavilion. Justin Pippen is leading Cal in conference play, contributing 15.8 points per game, while Dai Dai Ames adds 15.1 points per game.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and California are meeting for the fifth time overall in program history, but just the second as Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The Yellow Jackets took last year’s meeting in McCamish Pavilion in overtime, 90-88, following a tip-in at the buzzer from Baye Ndongo. In the win, Ndongo posted 26 points and 13 rebounds. The Golden Bears lead the overall series, 3-1, with the first three meetings taking place in California.
