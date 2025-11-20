Inside The Chart: Turned The Corner

Turned The Corner: As Georgia Tech’s program grew, Ahmari Harvey grew up. Now, a month after a potentially season-ending injury, the cornerback and his team are both back on their feet and determined to finish the year on their own terms. Inside The Chart | By Andy Demetra (The Voice of the Yellow Jackets) He knew there would come a moment when his career would flash before his eyes, when the finality of his redshirt senior season would hit him with the same force as one of the many hits he’s delivered over the years. Ahmari Harvey didn’t expect that moment to come here, writhing in pain on the Hyundai Field turf, his right foot twisted sideways. “I just prayed. I’m like, please, my senior year can’t go like this,” Harvey recalls thinking in the fourth quarter of Georgia Tech’s 35-20 win over Virginia Tech on October 11. This couldn’t be the last image of him as a Yellow Jacket – helmet off, pounding his fist in equal parts pain and anger, his teammates frantically motioning for Georgia Tech’s athletic trainers to tend to him. He had come too far, grown too much, endured too many highs and lows on Georgia Tech’s long, painstaking climb to prominence for that to end so cruelly and suddenly. And yet, here is Ahmari Harvey now, staring contemplatively in the Georgia Tech team meeting room, a few days away from an opportunity even he couldn’t have fathomed as he lay there in Bobby Dodd Stadium. “I didn’t have no faith,” he admitted. “I didn’t even think I was going to be able to play on Senior Day. It’s just a blessing to even be back.”

Ahmari Harvey (3) has returned from a severe ankle injury to help anchor Georgia Tech’s defense (Keith Lucas photo) Just a month removed from a dislocated ankle, the cornerback returned last week in the Yellow Jackets’ 36-34 win over Boston College, recording a crucial tackle on a third-and-one that forced an Eagles punt in the second quarter. A week after that, Harvey will walk onto the field – not in a cast, but in full uniform – for his Senior Day ahead of No. 15/12 Georgia Tech’s monumental ACC finale against Pittsburgh (7 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network). A win against the same Pitt team that Harvey gained his first significant playing time three years ago would clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game for Georgia Tech. Harvey’s one of seven remaining Yellow Jackets who played in that game at Acrisure Stadium, Brent Key’s first as interim head coach. The coincidence isn’t lost on him. “You’ve kind of got to be delusional sometimes about things. Three years ago, (if) you told me Georgia Tech has a chance to play in the ACC Championship, I’m not believing you,” Harvey said. But as proud as he is of his own rehabilitation, Harvey is far prouder of the way he’s helped rehabilitate the Georgia Tech program, from down and moribund to competing for a College Football Playoff berth. The team’s growth has dovetailed with his own, from a volatile cornerback who was falling behind in class to a player Key calls “the most mature version of Ahmari yet.” “I’ve been through so much even just being at Georgia Tech. Just seeing everything come together, everything we built … We’ve grinded for this game, to be in this position,” Harvey said. He arrived at Tech in early 2022 seeking a fresh start. Ranked the No. 5 safety in the nation by ESPN coming out of Florida State University School in Tallahassee, Harvey originally signed with Auburn and spent a redshirt year there before transferring to Tech. At Auburn, Harvey had already experienced the awkwardness of playing for a different head coach than the one who recruited him. Four games into his Georgia Tech career, he was now thrown into the uncertainty of yet another coaching change. He admits he had never talked to Key before he addressed his team for the first time as interim head coach; defensive backs and offensive line coaches don’t typically mingle. Harvey took his seat in the team meeting room that Sunday, still trying to process everything that had happened. “At first I was thinking, ‘I don’t know if I want to be here,’” he recalled. “But how I saw him take control over the team, and how he fought for his guys and being an alum, I knew he was going to take care of us. The love and passion I had seen him feed into the program, I’m like, ‘Yeah, this is where I want to be.’” Harvey had made his Georgia Tech debut the weekend before, logging a handful of snaps on punt return in a loss to UCF. They were so forgettable that Harvey didn’t initially remember them this week, memory-holed perhaps by his frustration over still being on the scout team. The following week, Key put him on Georgia Tech’s punt return, kick return and kickoff units for their matchup against No. 24 Pittsburgh. “When he put me on special teams, it was just so important to me. I just wanted to get on the field so bad. Before he became interim head coach, being told I wasn’t good enough to play on special teams, I didn’t believe that. And Coach Key really believed in me for special teams,” Harvey said. Georgia Tech capped that trying week in triumph, upsetting the Panthers, 26-21. “Nobody counted on us to win. We’ve got a new coach, they thought we had a sorry team, a sorry program, but that wasn’t the case. We came in, fought together. All the guys had each other’s back,” he said. At season’s end, Key pulled Harvey into his office to discuss his future. He had just been promoted to permanent head coach, but the thought of re-entering the transfer portal still lingered in his head. “He kept it real with me,” Harvey remembered. “I was like, ‘I’m either going to run from my problems or I’m going to stay here and work and earn my spot on the field.’ I didn’t want to just keep running from my problems. I stayed here and I went to work.” He earned his first start at cornerback in Georgia Tech’s 2023 season opener against Louisville and logged five more starts that fall. He recorded his first career interception in Tech’s last-second shocker of Miami and delivered a vicious forced fumble that helped seal the Jackets’ 46-42 upset of No. 17 North Carolina. He turned in his best performance in Georgia Tech’s Gasparilla Bowl victory over UCF, finishing with a career-high six tackles two pass break ups and an interception in a 30-17 win. The outing earned him a spot on the Associated Press’ 2023 all-bowl team (and a far more memorable performance than his debut game against UCF a year earlier).

VIDEO: Ahmari Harvey vs. North Carolina - 2023