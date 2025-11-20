Georgia Tech-Pitt is a Sellout

THE FLATS – A capacity crowd will await when No. 15/12 Georgia Tech hosts Pitt on Saturday night with an Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game berth on the line, as the highly anticipated game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is officially sold out, Tech athletics announced on Thursday morning.

The sellout is Georgia Tech’s second-straight to close the season at Bobby Dodd, marking the first time since 2015 that Tech has had multiple sellouts in a season. It will also give the Yellow Jackets three-consecutive crowds of 50,000-plus for the first time since 2011.

Saturday’s capacity crowd of 51,913 will raise Georgia Tech’s average attendance in 2025 to 47,610, which will be the Yellow Jackets’ highest since they averaged 50,707 fans per game in ’15.

Kickoff for Saturday’s highly anticipated showdown between the Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC) and Panthers (7-3, 5-1 ACC) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. With a win, Georgia Tech would clinch its first ACC title game berth since 2014.

