Tech Prepares for Crucial Primetime Contest vs. Pitt

Georgia Tech leads the nation in yards-per-game this season (496.1) and is averaging an FBS-best 576.7 yards-per-game over its last three games (Seth Bradley photo)

• No. 15/12 Georgia Tech hosts one of the most consequential games in school history on Saturday when it welcomes Pitt to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field with Tech’s first ACC Championship Game berth in 11 years on the line.

• With a win, Georgia Tech (9-1, 6-1 ACC) would clinch a spot in the 2025 ACC Championship Game, which will be held on Dec. 6 in Charlotte, N.C. It would be the Yellow Jackets’ first conference title game appearance since 2014 and its fifth overall since the ACC adopted its championship game in 2005.

• A win would also guarantee that Tech would finish with no worse than a tie for the ACC’s best regular-season record. The Jackets have not had the conference’s best regular-season record since 2009, when they also finished with a 7-1 record in ACC play.

• A victory would give the Jackets 10 regular-season wins, a feat that has been accomplished just four times in the school’s first 132 seasons of football (1951, 1952, 1990, 2014). It would be the program’s ninth 10-win season overall, including the postseason (prev.: 1928, 1951, 1952, 1956, 1990, 1998, 2009, 2014).

• Georgia Tech has raced to its 9-1 record on the strength of the nation’s No. 1 offense, which is averaging 496.7 yards per game and 7.47 yards per play, both tops in the country.

• Tech’s offense has been especially explosive of late, with the Jackets averaging a whopping 576.7 ypg in their last three games.

• Leading the way for the Jackets’ offense is Heisman Trophy candidate QB Haynes King, who leads the nation individually with 340.7 yards of total offense per game.

• Defensively, the Yellow Jackets are looking to return to form at home, where they are allowing just 18.6 points and 356.6 yards per game this season, compared to 29.8 ppg and 461.8 ypg on the road.

A TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

With a fanbase that has been reenergized by the Yellow Jackets’ success, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is up 29% over this time in 2024. Fans can still be a part of the excitement on The Flats, as tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final regular-season home game of 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field:

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.