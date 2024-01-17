Harvey Named to AP All-Bowl Team

THE FLATS – After helping lift Georgia Tech to a 30-17 win over UCF in last month’s Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, defensive back Ahmari Harvey (Tallahassee, Fla./Florida State University School) was named to the Associated Press’ 2023 All-Bowl team, the AP announced following the conclusion of the 2023-24 bowl season.
Harvey recorded six tackles (all solo), two pass breakups and an interception in Georgia Tech’s decisive win over UCF on Dec. 22 in Tampa, Fla. His interception with 1:28 to go in the game sealed the Yellow Jackets’ first postseason victory since their 33-18 triumph over Kentucky in the 2016 TaxSlayer (Gator) Bowl.
VIDEO: 2023 Gasparilla Bowl Recap
Harvey is Tech’s first AP All-Bowl team honoree since current Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker was named to the 2016 team after kicking four field goals, including 52- and 44-yarders, and sent all seven of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks in the Jackets’ TaxSlayer Bowl win over Kentucky.
For the season, Harvey finished second on the team and tied for fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference with three interceptions, and also ranked among the ACC’s top 25 with six passes defended (half of which came in the Gasparilla Bowl win over UCF). He tallied 31 tackles (28 solo) while appearing in 11 games and making six starts at cornerback as a redshirt sophomore in 2023.
VIDEO: 2023 Gasparilla Bowl Postgame Press Conference
Harvey and the Yellow Jackets, who finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘23 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC), open the 2024 season on August 24 in Dublin, Ireland versus Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Exclusive travel and ticket packages for Georgia Tech fans are available at gt2ireland.com.
2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS
2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Duke, NC State and Miami (Fla.) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech’s highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Season ticket packages begin at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.