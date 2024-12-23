Reuter, Tai to Compete in Bonallack Trophy

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golfers Benjamin Reuter and Hiroshi Tai will be competing against each other and representing their home continents in the Sir Michael Bonallack Trophy, a biennial amateur golf competition modeled after the Ryder Cup pitting teams representing Europe and the Asia/Pacific continents.
Europe holds a 7-4 lead in the competition that began in 1998 and is held alternately in Europe and Asia. Asia/Pacific has won the last two competitions, most recently in 2023 in Spain. The 2025 event will be held January 8-10 at Al Hamra Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
A national squad member of the Singapore Golf Association (SGA), Tai has represented Singapore at several major tournaments, including the World Amateur Team Championships and the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. The Tech junior recently was named Singapore’s Golfer of the Year after he won the 2024 NCAA Championship, which earned him a spot in the 2024 U.S. Open and the 2025 Masters Tournament.
Reuter has represented his native Netherlands at the World Amateur Team Championships in 2022 and 2023. He is a member of the Dutch National Team and was the Dutch National Stroke Play Champion in 2021. He was Tech’s top golfer this fall, posting two top-10 finishes in five events and leading the Yellow Jackets with a 70.15 stroke average.
Launched in 1998, the event is named after Sir Michael Bonallack, a five-time British Amateur Champion and former Secretary of The R&A.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF
Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 30th year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 73 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 33 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Follow Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on X (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.