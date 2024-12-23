Reuter, Tai to Compete in Bonallack Trophy

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golfers Benjamin Reuter and Hiroshi Tai will be competing against each other and representing their home continents in the Sir Michael Bonallack Trophy, a biennial amateur golf competition modeled after the Ryder Cup pitting teams representing Europe and the Asia/Pacific continents.

Europe holds a 7-4 lead in the competition that began in 1998 and is held alternately in Europe and Asia. Asia/Pacific has won the last two competitions, most recently in 2023 in Spain. The 2025 event will be held January 8-10 at Al Hamra Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

A national squad member of the Singapore Golf Association (SGA), Tai has represented Singapore at several major tournaments, including the World Amateur Team Championships and the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. The Tech junior recently was named Singapore’s Golfer of the Year after he won the 2024 NCAA Championship, which earned him a spot in the 2024 U.S. Open and the 2025 Masters Tournament.

Reuter has represented his native Netherlands at the World Amateur Team Championships in 2022 and 2023. He is a member of the Dutch National Team and was the Dutch National Stroke Play Champion in 2021. He was Tech’s top golfer this fall, posting two top-10 finishes in five events and leading the Yellow Jackets with a 70.15 stroke average.

Launched in 1998, the event is named after Sir Michael Bonallack, a five-time British Amateur Champion and former Secretary of The R&A.