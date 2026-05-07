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Helluva Podcast with AD Ryan Alpert

VIDEO: Helluva Podcast with AD Ryan Alpert (May 2026)

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No. 3 Georgia Tech Baseball Hosts Duke This Weekend Baseball Tickets 63 Student-Athletes to Graduate from Georgia Tech Tech Athletics Closing in on 50 Sellouts in 2025-26 (Now 46) 2026 Football Season Tickets 2026 Men's Basketball Season Tickets 2026 Women's Basketball Season Tickets Set Up a 1-on-1 Conversation to Learn More About 2027 Premium Seating

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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