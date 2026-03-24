New 2026-27 Men’s Basketball Season Tickets On Sale

THE FLATS – Join in the excitement as a new era of Georgia Tech men’s basketball begins under first-year head coach Scott Cross as 2026-27 season tickets have officially launched to the general public. Tech’s schedule at McCamish Pavilion will include an exciting nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference home slate as well as a set of challenging non-conference matchups. A proven winner and builder of programs, Scott comes to The Flats with 19 years of head coaching experience, most recently leading Troy to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and consecutive Sun Belt Conference championships. In his tenure as a head coach, Scott has won seven conference championships, four regular-season and three tournament, and 350 career games, while leading his teams to eight total postseason berths. A three-time coach of the year, Scott has produced 10 20-win seasons in all as a head coach, including his last five seasons at Troy. The only way for fans to guarantee a seat to see the new style of Georgia Tech men’s basketball under Cross is by purchasing season tickets.

Usher in a new era of Georgia Tech men’s basketball with head coach Scott Cross.

Locking in your seats for the season secures several benefits as a season ticket member, including: Best seat locations

Access to interest-free payment plan

Priority post-season ticket access

Season parking options for purchase

ACC Basketball in the heart of midtown

Ticket flexibility: easily transfer or sell tickets

Dedicated ticket sales representative Season ticket prices start at $365. A variety of seat locations are available for Yellow Jacket fans at different price points, including upper level seating, lower bowl seating and courtside seats. For an exclusive, one-of-a-kind hospitality experience, Callaway Club season tickets are also on sale. Discounts on season ticket pricing are available for GT faculty and staff, as well as former letterwinners and GT young alumni. Please contact a member of the Georgia Tech ticket office for more information. As college athletics continues to evolve, Georgia Tech Athletic Association’s commitment to competitive excellence and the student-athlete experience remains paramount. The TECH Fund is being reimagined and will be applied to all season tickets instead of being tied to specific season ticket locations. This small increase will continue to allow GTAA to invest in our student-athletes, coaches and facilities. To become a new season ticket member, please click HERE. Season ticket members that have not yet renewed their tickets for the 2026-27 season can do so by clicking HERE.