Hall Selected for Induction to College Baseball Hall of Fame

THE FLATS – Legendary Georgia Tech baseball coach Danny Hall has been selected for induction to the College Baseball Hall of Fame, the College Baseball Foundation announced on Thursday.

Hall is part of a 21-member class that will be enshrined on February 11, 2027 at the College Baseball Hall of Fame in Overland Park, Kan.

One of the most decorated coaches in college baseball history, Hall served as Georgia Tech’s head coach from 1994-2025. In 32 seasons at the helm, he guided Tech to eight Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championships, five ACC Tournament titles, 25 NCAA Tournament berths and three College World Series appearances. He was named ACC Coach of the Year five times and was the Sporting News National Coach of the Year in 1997. A staggering 150 Yellow Jackets were selected in the Major League Draft a total of 167 times during Hall’s 32-year tenure at Georgia Tech.

He amassed a career record of 1,452-793-1 in 38 seasons as a head coach, including a 1,244-676 record at Georgia Tech. His 1,452 career wins rank ninth in NCAA history, while his 1,244 victories at Tech are a school record.

Prior to his arrival at Georgia Tech in 1994, Hall spent six seasons as the head coach at Kent State (1988-93), where he led the Golden Flashes to a pair of Mid-American Conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths. He was named MAC Coach of the Year in 1992 and 1993.

He began his illustrious coaching career with two seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Miami (Ohio) (1978-79), followed by eight seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan (1980-87).

In recognition of his astounding accomplishments, Hall was inducted to the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2023, was named an honorary alumnus of Georgia Tech in 2024 and was inducted to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2026.

Other members of the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s 21-member induction class in 2027 include Barry Bonds (Arizona State), Marquis Grissom (Florida A&M) and Buster Posey (Florida State). Hall coached Grissom’s son, current Washington National pitcher Marquis Grissom Jr., at Georgia Tech from 2021-22.

For more information on the 2027 College Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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