2027 Baseball Season Ticket Renewals are Live

THE FLATS – Season tickets renewals are now on sale for Georgia Tech baseball’s 2027 home schedule at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a historic 2026 campaign, producing the best offense in the modern era of college baseball while breaking attendance records with one of the best home atmospheres in the sport. 2026 season ticket holders and those who placed deposits for 2027 can renew their tickets for next spring HERE.

The 2027 season will be the second for ACC Coach of the Year James Ramsey, who became the first coach in ACC history to win both the regular season and tournament titles as a first-year head coach. He will lead a revamped squad on their quest for a 12th ACC title and more record-breaking moments in 2027. Season tickets for the 2027 season will be available to the public next week, on June 24th.