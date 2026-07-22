GT Baseball Announces Coaching Staff Promotions

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball has announced a series of promotions to its coaching staff with pitching coach Matt Taylor being promoted to Associate Head Coach and Josh Schulman earning the title of Recruiting Coordinator, Head Coach James Ramsey announced today. Tech baseball is coming off one of its most decorated seasons in program history, winning a second consecutive ACC regular season championship before winning the program’s first ACC tournament title since 2014 and earning the No. 2 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Yellow Jackets won the regular season ACC ERA title in conference play, posting a 4.36 ERA across 30 games in ACC play while also boasting the greatest offense in modern college baseball, setting BBCOR era Power 4 records in batting average (.356), OPS (1.106), on-base percentage (.467), slugging percentage (.639), hits (763), runs scored (662) and runs/game (10.9). The team success led to a very busy 2026 MLB draft in which eight Jackets were selected including a pair of Top 10 picks for the first time in program history in Vahn Lackey (3rd overall to the Minnesota Twins) and Drew Burress (8th overall to the Athletics). In total, GT baseball players generated a combined slot value of $21,722,900 in the 2026 draft, the highest of any program in the nation and just under 33% of the overall slot value generated by the Atlantic Coast Conference. “Firstly, I want to thank Ryan Alpert, Brent Jones and the GTAA, the championships that we’ve won over the last few years have been a direct result of this administrations efforts to build the culture we have established and retain the best people to continue our mission,” Coach Ramsey said. “These promotions are a result of countless hours of hard work and dedication to our program and a reflection of the kind of coaches, recruiters and leaders that we need to reach our goals.”

Taylor has served as the pitching coach for Georgia Tech for each of the past three seasons. He took over a pitching staff that was ranked 231st in the nation in ERA and transformed it into one of the most competitive in the country, producing back-to-back seasons with an ERA under 5.00, an ACC-best 4.36 ERA in conference play and a program record 10.2 K/9 in 2026. He has developed seven MLB draft picks and two more pitchers who signed with MLB organizations as undrafted free agents, including Tech’s first National Stopper of the Year finalist, Mason Patel. As recruiting coordinator, Taylor played a pivotal role in making Georgia Tech a destination for some of the nation’s top pitching prospects, including high school draftee Cooper Underwood, who chose to come to GT after being selected by the Brewers in the 2025 MLB draft, and transfer portal additions such as Jaylen Paden, Dylan Loy, Justin Shadek and many others. “I’m thankful to Coach Ramsey, our administration, our staff, our players and my family for this opportunity,” Taylor said. “I’m proud of the culture we’ve built over the past three seasons through toughness, discipline, and togetherness, and I’m excited to continue developing Tech men and competing for championships on The Flats.” “For Coach Taylor, it’s not just about hard work,” Coach Ramsey said. “It’s about having the knowledge and understanding of the game and the relationships that he has built over his career both before and during his time at GT that has made his time here so successful. He joined our staff without hesitation and wasn’t afraid to roll his sleeves up and put in the work to develop the pitching staff from where we were into an ACC ERA champion in conference play and I’m so proud to be able to provide him with another well-earned promotion.”