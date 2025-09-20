18th-Ranked Jackets Power Past Temple

THE FLATS – Led by 146 yards from scrimmage from Jamal Haynes, including the eighth 100-yard rushing game of his career, No. 18/19-ranked Georgia Tech averaged a whopping 9.8 yards per play in its 45-24 win over visiting Temple on Saturday evening at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
With the win, Georgia Tech moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2014 and only the fourth time in the last 55 seasons.
Additionally, the Yellow Jackets’ four-game winning streak is their longest since 2018 and matches their longest since 2014, and their eight-game winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is their longest since 2016-17 and matches their longest since 1989-91.
Following last week’s emotional win over Clemson, Tech quickly squashed any thoughts of a possible letdown, as it scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions and raced out to a commanding 21-0 first-quarter lead.
The Jackets hit a bit of an offensive skid in the middle of the game, as they went three-and-out on three-straight possessions to close the first half and fumbled on their first possession of the second half. But Tech found its footing to score four of the final five times it had the ball (a one-play possession to close out the game notwithstanding) and cruised to the 21-point win.
Tech rolled up 468 yards of offense on just 48 snaps, good for the incredible 9.8 yards per play average, the fifth-highest in Georgia Tech single-game history. Amazingly, it marks the second time in just three weeks that the Yellow Jackets have had a top-five yards-per-play average, as they amassed 11.9 yards per snap against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6, which was the second-highest average in program history.
Leading the way was Haynes, who finished with 107 rushing yards on just 12 carries (8.9 avg.) and 39 receiving yards on four catches (9.8 avg.). The other member of Tech’s one-two punch at running back, Malachi Hosley, ran for 59 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries (11.8 avg.).
In all, the Yellow Jackets gained 10 or more yards on 15 of their 48 snaps, including six plays of 30-plus yards.
Quarterback Haynes King engineered the Jackets’ explosive offense with incredible efficiency, completing 13-of-18 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a 17-yard score.
Defensively, Georgia Tech limited Temple to just 14 points through the first 54-and-a-half minutes of the game before the Owls put a field goal and a touchdown on the board on their final two possessions. Temple (2-2) managed just 4.0 yards per play against the Jackets’ swarming defense, with six tackles for loss, two sacks, five quarterback hurries and five pass breakups.
The Yellow Jackets return to Atlantic Coast Conference play next Saturday when they travel to Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1 ACC) for a noon matchup. The game will be televised, nationally, on ESPN.
Jamal Haynes torched Temple for 146 total yards on just 16 touches in Saturday’s 45-21 win (Danny Karnik photo).
- No. 18/19 Georgia Tech moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2014.
- The 4-0 start is only Georgia Tech’s fourth in the last 55 seasons. Since 1971, the Yellow Jackets’ only other 4-0 starts came in 1990, 2011 and 2014.
- Georgia Tech’s four-game winning streak is its longest since it won four in a row from Oct. 25-Nov. 17, 2018 and matches its longest since it won five-straight games from Oct. 25-Nov. 29, 2014.
Georgia Tech’s Longest Winning Streaks (Since 2010)
- Georgia Tech won its eighth-straight game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, dating back to last season’s home opener versus Georgia State (Aug. 31, 2024). The eight-game winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium is the Yellow Jackets’ longest since they won eight in a row from Oct. 15, 2016-Nov. 11, 2017 and matches their longest since they won 17 in a row at Bobby Dodd from Oct. 7, 1989-Nov. 16, 1991.
- Georgia Tech evened its all-time record versus Temple to 1-1.
- Georgia Tech moved to 64-27-1 all-time against current members of the American Athletic Conference.
- Georgia Tech’s 468 yards of total offense were a season high against FBS competition (prev.: 463 at Colorado, Aug. 29).
- Georgia Tech’s 9.8 yards per play is the fifth-highest yards-per-play average in program history. It marks the second time this season that the Yellow Jackets posted one of the 10 highest yards-per-play averages in school history (prev. 11.9 vs. Gardner-Webb, Sept. 6, which ranked second in GT history).
- Georgia Tech raced out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter. It was the Yellow Jackets’ most points and largest lead after one quarter since they led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter of their 66-31 win at Louisville on Oct. 5, 2018.
- The 21 first-quarter points were Georgia Tech’s most in any quarter against an NCAA Division I FBS opponent since it scored 28 in the second quarter of a 39-34 loss to Louisville in the 2023 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Sept. 1, 2023).
- Defensively, Georgia Tech has held four-straight opponents to 24 points or less for the first time since the first four games of the 2022 season.
- The Yellow Jackets have held their opponents to 24 points or less in four-straight wins for the first time since the final four games of the 2014 regular season.
Individual Notes
- r-Sr. RB Jamal Haynes set season highs with 107 rushing yards and 146 total yards from scrimmage (prev.: 92 rushing yds. and 100 yds. from scrimmage vs. Gardner-Webb, Sept. 6).
- Haynes’ 100-yard rushing game was the eighth of his career, which moved him into a tie for 10th in Georgia Tech history. Haynes’ eight 100-yard rushing games are the most by a Yellow Jacket since QB TaQuon Marshall had 10 from 2015-18 and the most by a Tech RB since Jonathan Dwyer had 17 from 2007-09.
- With a 14-yard run on his first carry of the day, Haynes moved into the top 15 in Georgia Tech history in rushing yards. He finished day with 2,293 career rushing yards, which ranks 12th all-time at Georgia Tech.
- Haynes’ 2,293 career rushing yards are the most by a Yellow Jacket since current Minnesota Vikings RB Jordan Mason rushed for 2,349 yards at Tech from 2018-21.
- Jr. RB Malachi Hosley ran for two touchdowns (34 and 2 yards) for the second time in his four games as a Yellow Jacket (prev. vs. Gardner-Webb, Sept. 6).
- r-Jr. PK Aidan Birr made his only field goal attempt of the day (32 yards) to move to 7-for-7 on the season.
- Birr upped his career FG percentage to .813 (39-for-48). He remains the only kicker in Georgia Tech history with a career field goal percentage of .800 or higher (min. 20 att.) – the second-highest career FG pct. in program history is .732 (Travis Bell – 41-for-56, 2004-07).
Malik Rutherford stretches across the goal line for his first touchdown of 2025, a 24-yard score that gave the Yellow Jackets a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. (Danny Karnik photo)
