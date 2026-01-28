Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Sold Out

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Jan. 31 men’s basketball game against 16th-ranked North Carolina has sold out. Tickets for the game are only available through SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan marketplace for Georgia Tech athletics.

Single-game tickets remain for Georgia Tech’s final four regular season home games against Wake Forest (Feb. 11), Virginia (Feb. 18), Florida State (Feb. 28) and the home finale against California (March 4). Tech has planned several exciting promotions for its fans for those games, including a halftime performance by Red Panda during the Florida State game (see details here).

Georgia Tech’s game against North Carolina has been slated as its annual Suits and Sneakers game, as well as it’s ‘Wear White’ game, encouraging fans to participate by wearing white. White poms will be available for fans at every game to enhance the in-game experience and patrons will be treated to a halftime performance by Cornell Freeney (additional information here).

Georgia Tech students receive FREE admission to all men’s basketball home games with their valid BuzzCard. Students are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat for Saturday’s contest.

The sellout brings the total in McCamish Pavilion to 21 over its 10-year-plus history.