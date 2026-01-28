Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Sold Out

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Jan. 31 men’s basketball game against 16th-ranked North Carolina has sold out. Tickets for the game are only available through SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan marketplace for Georgia Tech athletics.
Single-game tickets remain for Georgia Tech’s final four regular season home games against Wake Forest (Feb. 11), Virginia (Feb. 18), Florida State (Feb. 28) and the home finale against California (March 4). Tech has planned several exciting promotions for its fans for those games, including a halftime performance by Red Panda during the Florida State game (see details here).
Georgia Tech’s game against North Carolina has been slated as its annual Suits and Sneakers game, as well as it’s ‘Wear White’ game, encouraging fans to participate by wearing white. White poms will be available for fans at every game to enhance the in-game experience and patrons will be treated to a halftime performance by Cornell Freeney (additional information here).
Georgia Tech students receive FREE admission to all men’s basketball home games with their valid BuzzCard. Students are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat for Saturday’s contest.
The sellout brings the total in McCamish Pavilion to 21 over its 10-year-plus history.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.