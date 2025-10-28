Men’s Basketball Announces Promo Schedule

Major theme nights include First Responders Day (Monmouth on Dec. 6), Fight for Literacy (Boston College on Jan. 3), Suits and Sneakers/Whiteout (North Carolina on Jan. 31) and Military Appreciation (Florida State on Feb. 28). Tech will recognize its senior class during its final regular season home game on March 4 when it welcomes California.

Georgia Tech’s contest against Clemson on Jan. 24 will be its annual Spirit Day game, open to ages 7-14. Spirit Day participants will take part in a pregame clinic two hours prior to tipoff to learn a halftime routine with Georgia Tech Cheerleading and perform the routine at halftime, while also receiving a t-shirt, photo opportunity with Buzz and recruitment pregame facility tour. The Spirit Day clinic is $35 per participant and does not include a game ticket. Patrons interested, please contact Shana Spann ( sbelden@athletics.gatech.edu ) for more information.

When Georgia Tech welcomes Boston College on Jan. 3, Tech will also welcome back all former Yellow Jackets for Alumni Day. The game will also serve as Tech’s Fight for Literacy game with a keychain giveaway.

Fans can purchase the Ornament package for Tech’s Dec. 20 matchup against Lafayette until Nov. 13. With the purchase of a ticket, fans can add on a Buzz ornament for $5 and also get $10 off Magical Nights of Lights plus 50% off game changer appetizers, both from Lanier Islands. Fans can purchase the add on Ornament package here . Fans will collect their ornament purchase at the game on Dec. 20.

The fun begins on Nov. 18 when Georgia Tech hosts in-state opponent Georgia Southern for the annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive, celebrating its 25 th anniversary this season ( see details ). Just a few days later, Georgia Tech will host West Georgia on Nov. 23 for Community Day with the first 5,000 fans receiving a Georgia Tech license plate frame. Other giveaway nights include Georgia Tech keychains to the first 5,000 fans on Jan. 3 against Boston College.

THE FLATS – The 2025-26 Georgia Tech men’s basketball season is right around the corner and fans will be treated to several promotional events throughout the season. Group experiences and unique paid experiences are also on sale now.

MILITARY APPRECIATION TICKET DONATION

Fans can purchase tickets to be donated to active and retired military personnel for our men’s basketball home game against Florida State on Feb. 28 and women’s basketball’s home game against Clemson on Jan. 11.

GROUP EXPERIENCES

Fans can now purchase a pair of unique group experiences to home Georgia Tech men’s basketball games. Group experiences close five days before each home game. For more information on group experiences, please contact tickets@athletics.gatech.edu.

Fan Tunnel – line the Georgia Tech tunnel to welcome the Yellow Jackets onto the court. This group experience is available once per game for a maximum of 20 people in the group. This is not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12.

line the Georgia Tech tunnel to welcome the Yellow Jackets onto the court. This group experience is available once per game for a maximum of 20 people in the group. This is not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12. Anthem Buddies – join Georgia Tech men’s basketball on the court for starting lineups. This group experience is available once per game for a maximum of 15 people in the group. This is not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12.



PAID EXPERIENCES

Fans can also purchase a pair of unique paid experiences with Buzz. Click here to purchase a paid experience.

In-Game Visits from Buzz – have Buzz visit you in your seat during the game. This paid experience is available for five slots per game at just $40 and is not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12.

have Buzz visit you in your seat during the game. This paid experience is available for five slots per game at just $40 and is not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12. Postgame Photos with Buzz – join Buzz on the court after the game for postgame photos. This paid experience is available for groups of 10 people or less and will take place 10-15 minutes following the conclusion of the game. This experience is not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12.

PURCHASE VIDEOBOARD MESSAGES

Georgia Tech fans can receive a unique experience through purchasing a videoboard message to be shown at halftime during a home contest at McCamish Pavilion. A maximum of 10 slots are available per game with messages limited to 100 characters, and can be purchased for just $45. The deadline to purchase a videoboard message is five days prior to the contest. Georgia Tech Athletics reserves the right to cancel and refund any submissions deemed not appropriate. Videoboard messages are not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12.

TICKETS AND TICKET PACKAGES REMAIN ON SALE

Click here to purchase Georgia Tech men’s basketball tickets and packages

Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this season and have several options to see the 2025-26 Yellow Jackets. Season tickets for the 2025-26 season remain on sale to the general public. Prices start at $290 for the full slate of games. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.

Fans that wish to attend multiple games, but do not wish to purchase a season ticket, can purchase a Flex Plan. The Flex Plan provides fans 10 tickets to use at any game, with a maximum of four allowed for North Carolina. Seat locations for Flex Plan games are based on availability. The Flex Plan starts at $250, up to a 25 percent savings off single-game rates.

Single-game tickets are also still available and can be purchased for as little as $15 in the upper level. Lower level seats start at $35.

Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.

OUTLOOK FOR TECH

Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games and is the top returning big man in the conference in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.

The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.

They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.



Full Steam Ahead

