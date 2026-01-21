Men’s Basketball vs. UNC Slated as Suits and Sneakers Game

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s highly-anticipated contest against North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 31 has been slated as its annual Suits and Sneakers game.

The game, presented by Invesco QQQ, will also be Georgia Tech’s ‘Wear White’ game and all fans are encouraged to participate as the Yellow Jackets take on the nationally ranked Tar Heels. White poms will be available for all fans to fill the arena and Cornell German Wheel will be on site, providing fans an entertaining halftime performance.

Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week is a nationwide event that unites basketball coaches across the country for a common cause – saving lives from cancer. During the last week of January (Jan. 26-Feb. 1), coaches at all levels of the game are encouraged to #SuitUp in support of Coaches vs. Cancer.

Alongside Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University, the official team healthcare provider of Georgia Tech athletics, this annual game spotlights cancer awareness and early detection. While 1 in 3 people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer, regular screenings significantly increase the likelihood of early diagnosis and improved outcomes.

As part of the game, the Georgia Tech coaching staff will wear specialty shoes, including head coach Damon Stoudamire, whose custom-designed shoes will add a deeply personal and powerful element to the day. His shoes were designed by Sasha Kahn, a 22-year-old SCAD graduate and Winship Cancer Institute patient, and serves as a visible symbol of survivorship, resilience and the life-changing impact of early diagnosis.

In collaboration with Winship Cancer Institute, the day will also highlight the importance of prostate cancer awareness and regular screening. Prostate cancer remains one of the most common cancers among men with approximately 1 in 8 American men developing the disease in their lifetime. Because prostate cancer often presents no symptoms in is early stages, proactive screening plays a critical role in early diagnosis and effective treatment.

As part of the activation, Winship Cancer Institute will host a free mobile prostate cancer screening experience for fans, featuring an on-site bus where attendees can have their blood drawn for prostate cancer testing. The mobile unit will be located outside the Mark Moon Entrance, making it convenient for fans to take a simple but potentially life-saving step while attending the game. This effort reflects Emory Healthcare’s mission to enhance access to preventive care and meet people where they are.

For more information on the Suits and Sneakers initiative, please visit Coaches.Cancer.Org.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.