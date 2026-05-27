Men’s Basketball Inks Courtland Muldrew

THE FLATS – A 6-3 guard from Arlington, Texas, Courtland Muldrew has signed a grant-in-aid to join Georgia Tech men’s basketball, head coach Scott Cross announced on Wednesday.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Courtland Muldrew to our basketball program,” Cross said. “Courtland is a very talented basketball player that can make plays on both offense and defense. He will bring an extra layer of toughness and grit to our team. He is also super competitive, which usually translates to winning!”

Muldrew arrives on The Flats after playing his freshman season at the University of Washington last year. With the Huskies, Muldrew took the floor in 20 contests, primarily off the bench, and made his first collegiate start against Wisconsin, adding seven points on 3-of-5 shooting to go along with two rebounds and two assists. Muldrew provided a spark off the bench in the Big Ten Tournament, recording nine points and seven rebounds (both season-bests) against USC, helping the Huskies to an overtime win in the second round. He followed that game playing a season-high 31 minutes against Wisconsin in third round action, finishing with eight points, six rebounds and five assists.

Rated a consensus four-star prospect, Muldrew attended Har Ber High School in Springdale, Ark., where he was ranked the No. 103 overall prospect and No. 18 shooting guard by 247Sports. He helped the Wildcats to a conference championship and finished his high school career with 1,110 points, breaking Malik Monk’s high school career scoring record for the state of Arkansas.

Muldrew joins Cross’s signing class that consists of Kayden Allen (Long Island Lutheran/Lilburn, Ga.) Kaiden Bailey (Santa Margarita Catholic/Irvine, Calif.), Moustapha Diop (Overtime Elite/Thies, Senegal), Colby Garland (San Jose State/Magnolia, Ark.), Tylis Jordan (Ole Miss/Milledgeville, Ga.), Jackson McVey (Georgia/Ellijay, Ga.), Victor Valdés (Troy/Monterrey, Mexico) and Nasir Whitlock (Lehigh/Brooklyn Park, Minn.).