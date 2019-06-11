Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Four Georgia Tech pros and one current Yellow Jacket tee it up at the 119th U.S. Open Championship this week … Matt Kuchar logs 106th top-10 finish after challenging at the RBC Canadian Open … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
Five players will represent Georgia Tech at the U.S. Open this week, which begins Thursday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., led by Matt Kuchar, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season. Kuchar currently ranks No. 1 on the PGA Tour in FedEx Cup points, has eight top-10 finishes in seven starts and sits No. 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The 1997 U.S. Amateur champion is making his 17th U.S. Open start, having played the weekend eight straight years before missing the cut last year at Shinnecock Hills. Kuchar’s best finish in the U.S. Open is a tie for sixth in 2010, the last time the national championship was held at Pebble Beach.
Roberto Castro, Chesson Hadley and Ollie Schniederjans, as well as rising Tech junior Noah Norton, all made the U.S. Open field via the qualifying route. Hadley, in his fifth season as a fully-exempt PGA Tour memberm tied for seventh place to claim one of 14 spots available last week at the sectional qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, and will compete for the second straight year.
Schniederjans and Norton tied for first place in Ball Ground, Ga., while Castro tied for third, giving the Yellow Jackets three of the four spots available there. Castro, in his seventh year on the PGA Tour, is competing in his sixth U.S. Open, while Schniederjans, a third-year PGA Tour member, is competing in his second U.S. Open as a pro, third overall. Norton, who played Pebble Beach in the 2018 U.S. Amateur, is playing his first U.S. Open.
Roberto Castro will play in the U.S. Open for the sixth time.
PGA Tour: In the midst of his best season on the PGA Tour at age 40, Matt Kuchar challenged last weekend for his 10th PGA Tour victory, sharing the 54-hole lead at the RBC Canadian Open before slipping to a tie for fourth place. Kuchar grabbed the lead with rounds of 65-63 on Thursday and Friday, kept a share of it after a 69 Saturday, but shot even-par 70 on Sunday.
Kuchar posted his eighth top-10 finish in 17 starts this year and the 106th of his career. He has a 120-point lead in the FedEx Cup standings over Rory McIlroy, who won the Canadian Open going away on Sunday. Brooks Koepka is 369 points behind, and Xander Schauffle is 562 points in arrears. The U.S. Open champion receives 600 FedEx Cup points.
Also at the Canadian Open, Cameron Tringale tied for 11th place (-9), his best finish this year in a non-team event (he and Roberto Castro tied for fifth at the two-man Zurich Classic of New Orleans), and moved inside the top 125 (117th) in FedEx Cup points. Castro tied for 35th in Canada.
Web.com Tour: J.T. Griffin was the only Yellow Jacket to play the weekend at the BMW Charity Open last week in Greer, S.C., tying for 24th place in the event (-12), which was shortened to 54 holes because of weather. The finish was Griffin’s second best of the year behind his fifth-place performance at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, and he has made the cut in four of nine starts.
Vincent Whaley, who missed the cut, remains well inside the top 25 in Web.com points (17th).
|FedEx Cup Points Update
|Web.com Points Update
|Matt Kuchar (1)
|Vincent Whaley (17)
|Chesson Hadley (71)
|Paul Haley II (60)
|Richy Werenski (108)
|J.T. Griffin (87)
|Cameron Tringale (117)
|Nicholas Thompson (91)
|Roberto Castro (135)
|Chris Petefish (168)
|Anders Albertson (160)
|Ollie Schniederjans (164)
|Stewart Cink (175)
|Seth Reeves (179)
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: U.S. Open • June 13-16, 2019 • Pebble Beach Golf Links • Pebble Beach, Calif. • Purse: $12,500,000 • FedExCup Points: 600
- Web.com Tour: Lincoln Land Championship • June 13-16, 2019 • Panther Creek Country Club • Springfield, Ill. • Purse: $550,000
- PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship • June 21-23, 2019 • University Ridge Golf Club • Madison, Wis. • Purse: $2,000,000
- Mackenzie Tour: GolfBC Open • June 13-16, 2019 • Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club • Kelowna, British Columbia • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour China: Suzhou Open • June 13-16, 2019 • Jinji lake Golf Club • Suzhou, Jiangsu
- All Pro Tour: Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic • June 12-15, 2019 • Bella Vista Ridge Country Club • Bella Vista, Ark. • Purse: $125,000
- SwingThought Tour: Belmont Lake Club • June 18-20, 2019 • Rocky Mount, N.C.
- G Pro Tour: Thomasville Open • June 11-13, 2019 • Colonial Country Club • Thomasville, N.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $362,088
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
74-72—146 (+6)
| 2018 Money rank
160
Earnings
$350,808
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,140,252
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-35
64-71-69-72—276 (-4)
| 2018 Money Rank
135
Earnings
$546,667
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,551,851
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
173
Earnings
$249,338
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $53,241
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
T-24
70-65-67—202 (-12)
| Money rank
87
Earnings
$32,345
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,229,445
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
71
Earnings
$1,035,535
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 Order of Merit
35
Earnings
¥83,352
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Web.com): $318,157
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
71-68—139 (-4)
| Web.com Points Rank
60
Earnings
$42,962
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $49,701,716
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-4
65-63-69-70—267 (-13)
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
1
Earnings
$5,993,739
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,774,312 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
T-64
75-76-75—226 (+10)
| Schwab Cup Rank
78
Earnings
$61,903
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $20,053
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 Money Rank
T23 (APT)/53 (SWT)/165 (Web)
Earnings
$11,595 (Web.com + APT)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
missed cut (APT)
74-72—146 (+6)
| 2018Money Rank
64 (SWT)
Earnings
$338
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $258,023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: PGA Tour
| Last week
missed cut
73-74—147 (+7)
| 2018 Money rank
179
Earnings
$258,023
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,864,033
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
70-71—141 (+1)
| 2018 FedEx Cup rank
164
Earnings
$396,062
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA + Web.com): $6,543,864
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
72-70—142 (-1)
| Web.com Points Rank
91
Earnings
$6,612
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,502,165
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-11
68-68-69-66—271 (-9)
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
117
Earnings
$631,567
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,716,194
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
71-70—141 (+1)
| 2018 FedEx Cup rank
108
Earnings
$737,824
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $107,500
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
71-71—142 (-1)
|Web.com Points Rank<br/ >17
Earnings
$107,500