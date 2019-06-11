Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Four Georgia Tech pros and one current Yellow Jacket tee it up at the 119th U.S. Open Championship this week … Matt Kuchar logs 106th top-10 finish after challenging at the RBC Canadian Open … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

Five players will represent Georgia Tech at the U.S. Open this week, which begins Thursday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., led by Matt Kuchar, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season. Kuchar currently ranks No. 1 on the PGA Tour in FedEx Cup points, has eight top-10 finishes in seven starts and sits No. 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 1997 U.S. Amateur champion is making his 17th U.S. Open start, having played the weekend eight straight years before missing the cut last year at Shinnecock Hills. Kuchar’s best finish in the U.S. Open is a tie for sixth in 2010, the last time the national championship was held at Pebble Beach.

Roberto Castro, Chesson Hadley and Ollie Schniederjans, as well as rising Tech junior Noah Norton, all made the U.S. Open field via the qualifying route. Hadley, in his fifth season as a fully-exempt PGA Tour memberm tied for seventh place to claim one of 14 spots available last week at the sectional qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, and will compete for the second straight year.

Schniederjans and Norton tied for first place in Ball Ground, Ga., while Castro tied for third, giving the Yellow Jackets three of the four spots available there. Castro, in his seventh year on the PGA Tour, is competing in his sixth U.S. Open, while Schniederjans, a third-year PGA Tour member, is competing in his second U.S. Open as a pro, third overall. Norton, who played Pebble Beach in the 2018 U.S. Amateur, is playing his first U.S. Open.