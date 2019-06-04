Open search form
Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Three Georgia Tech pros and one current team member make five Yellow Jackets in the U.S. Open field … Tech goes home empty last weekend on PGA and Web.com Tours … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

Ollie Schniederjans, Noah Norton and Roberto Castro claimed three of the four available spots Monday at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Ga., while Chesson Hadley grabbed one of the 14 slot offered at Brookside Golf and Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, expanding to six the number of Yellow Jackets in the field for the U.S. Open, which will be contested next week, June 13-16, at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

They join Matt Kuchar, who was exempt from qualifying with a top-60 official world ranking and two PGA Tour victories in 2018-19.

Schniederjans, a third-year PGA Tour pro, and Norton, a rising Tech junior, tied for first place at Hawks Ridge with 11-under-par scores of 133, while Castro, a seventh-year Tour pro, tied for third at 9-under-par 135. Hadley tied for seventh place at Brookside with a 5-under-par total of 137.

Four other Tech pros came up short – Anders Albertson, J.T. Griffin, Chris Petefish and Seth Reeves at Ball Ground, Cameron Tringale in Newport Beach, Calif., and Richy Werenski in Springfield, Ohio.

PGA Tour: Both Kuchar and Hadley missed the cut at last weekend’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, and Kuchar is playing this week at the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario along with Albertson, Castro, Reeves, Schniederjans, Tringale and Werenski.

Web.com Tour:  Three Tech players went home empty-handed at last weekend’s Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C., a homecoming of sorts for J.T. Griffin, who grew up in nearby Wilson, N.C. Griffin, Paul Haley II and Nicholas Thompson all missed the cut while Vincent Whaley took the week off.

The tour stays in the Carolinas this week for the BMW Charity Open in Greer, S.C., where all four Web.com Tour members are in the field. Richy Werenski earned his PGA Tour card three years ago in part due to his victory in the event.

FedEx Cup Points Update Web.com Points Update
Matt Kuchar (1)Vincent Whaley (15)
Chesson Hadley (70)Paul Haley II (55)
Richy Werenski (105)J.T. Griffin (92)
Roberto Castro (134)Nicholas Thompson (84)
Cameron Tringale (138)Chris Petefish (165)
Anders Albertson (159)
Ollie Schniederjans (162)
Stewart Cink (173)
Seth Reeves (177)

 

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour:  RBC Canadian Open • June 6-9, 2019 • Hamilton Golf & Country Club • Hamilton, Ontario • Purse: $7,600,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
  • Web.com Tour:  BMW Charity Pro-Am • June 6-9, 2019 • Thornblade Club • Greer, S.C. • Purse: $700,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  Mastercard Japan Championship • June 7-9, 2019 • Narita Golf Club – Accordia Golf • Narita-shi, Chiba, Japan • Purse: $2,500,000
  • Mackenzie Tour:  GolfBC Open • June 13-16, 2019 • Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club • Kelowna, British Columbia • Purse: $200,000
  • PGA Tour China:  Suzhou Open • June 13-16, 2019 • Jinji lake Golf Club • Suzhou, Jiangsu
  • All Pro Tour:  Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic • June 12-15, 2019 • Bella Vista Ridge Country Club • Bella Vista, Ark. • Purse: $125,000
  • SwingThought Tour:  Belmont Lake Club • June 18-20, 2019 • Rocky Mount, N.C.
  • G Pro Tour:  Thomasville Open • June 11-13, 2019 • Colonial Country Club • Thomasville, N.C.
 PLAYERLAST WEEKSEASON STATS
 ANDERS ALBERTSON
 Woodstock, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $362,088
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Etowah
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 2018 Money rank
159
Earnings
$350,808
 ROBERTO CASTRO
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2007
 Career earnings: $6,942,587
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
 High School: Milton
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 2018 Money Rank
134
Earnings
$369,002
 STEWART CINK
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1995
 Career earnings: $37,551,851
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
 High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
173
Earnings
$249,338
 DREW CZUCHRY
 Auburn, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: home schooled
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 DAVID DUVAL
 Denver, Colo.
 Turned pro: 1993
 Career earnings: $19,196,243
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
 High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 J.T. GRIFFIN
 Wilson, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings: $45,435
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Fike
 Status: Web.com Tour		  Last Week
missed cut
70-70—140 (-2)		  Money rank
92
Earnings
$24,539
 CHESSON HADLEY
 Raleigh, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2010
 Career earnings: $7,229,445
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
 High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
missed cut
73-75—148 (+4)		 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
70
Earnings
$1,035,535
 SHUN YAT HAK
 Hong Kong, China
 Turned pro: 2013
 Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
 High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
 Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental		  Last Week
T-24
69-74-70-73—286 (-2)		 2018 Order of Merit
35
Earnings
¥83,352
 PAUL HALEY II
 Dallas, Texas
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings (Web.com): $318,157
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Highland Park
 Status: Web.com Tour		 Last Week
missed cut
77-69—146 (+4)		 Web.com Points Rank
55
Earnings
$42,962
 MATT KUCHAR
 Sea Island, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2000
 Career earnings: $49,102,921
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
 High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
missed cut
73-74—147 (+3)		 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
1
Earnings
$5,659,339
 TROY MATTESON
 Austin, Texas
 Turned pro: 2003
 Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
 High School: L.C. Anderson
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 2018 FedEx cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 LARRY MIZE
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1980
 Career earnings: $12,770,937 (PGA + Champions)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
 High School: unknown
 Status: PGA Tour Champions		 Last Week
T-36
68-72-72—212 (-4)		 Schwab Cup Rank
75
Earnings
$58,528
 CHRIS PETEFISH
 Danville, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: $20,053
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
 Status: Developmental tours		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 2018 Money Rank
T23 (APT)/53 (SWT)/165 (Web)
Earnings
$11,595 (Web.com + APT)
 MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Alpharetta
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
missed cut (APT)
74-72—146 (+6)		 2018Money Rank
64 (SWT)
Earnings
$338
 SETH REEVES
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $258,023
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: Peachtree Ridge
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last week
did not play
n/a		 2018 Money rank
177
Earnings
$258,023
 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
 Powder Springs, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $3,864,033
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Harrison
 Status: PGA Tour 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		  2018 FedEx Cup rank
162
Earnings
$396,062
 NICHOLAS THOMPSON
 Coral Springs, Fla.
 Turned pro: 2005
 Career earnings (PGA + Web.com): $6,543,864
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
 High School: Stoneman Douglas
 Status: Web.com Tour		 Last Week
missed cut
74-70—144 (+2)		 Web.com Points Rank
84
Earnings
$6,612
 CAMERON TRINGALE
 Laguna Niguel, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2009
 Career earnings: $10,327,365
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
 High School: Mission Viejo
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
138
Earnings
$456,767
 RICHY WERENSKI
 South Hadley, Mass.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $2,716,194
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
 High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		  2018 FedEx Cup rank
105
Earnings
$737,824
VINCENT WHALEY
 Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $107,500
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Web.com Tour 		Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Web.com Points Rank
15
Earnings
$107,500

