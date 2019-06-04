Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Three Georgia Tech pros and one current team member make five Yellow Jackets in the U.S. Open field … Tech goes home empty last weekend on PGA and Web.com Tours … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

Ollie Schniederjans, Noah Norton and Roberto Castro claimed three of the four available spots Monday at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Ga., while Chesson Hadley grabbed one of the 14 slot offered at Brookside Golf and Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, expanding to six the number of Yellow Jackets in the field for the U.S. Open, which will be contested next week, June 13-16, at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

They join Matt Kuchar, who was exempt from qualifying with a top-60 official world ranking and two PGA Tour victories in 2018-19.

Schniederjans, a third-year PGA Tour pro, and Norton, a rising Tech junior, tied for first place at Hawks Ridge with 11-under-par scores of 133, while Castro, a seventh-year Tour pro, tied for third at 9-under-par 135. Hadley tied for seventh place at Brookside with a 5-under-par total of 137.

Four other Tech pros came up short – Anders Albertson, J.T. Griffin, Chris Petefish and Seth Reeves at Ball Ground, Cameron Tringale in Newport Beach, Calif., and Richy Werenski in Springfield, Ohio.

PGA Tour: Both Kuchar and Hadley missed the cut at last weekend’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, and Kuchar is playing this week at the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario along with Albertson, Castro, Reeves, Schniederjans, Tringale and Werenski.

Web.com Tour: Three Tech players went home empty-handed at last weekend’s Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C., a homecoming of sorts for J.T. Griffin, who grew up in nearby Wilson, N.C. Griffin, Paul Haley II and Nicholas Thompson all missed the cut while Vincent Whaley took the week off.

The tour stays in the Carolinas this week for the BMW Charity Open in Greer, S.C., where all four Web.com Tour members are in the field. Richy Werenski earned his PGA Tour card three years ago in part due to his victory in the event.