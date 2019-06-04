Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Three Georgia Tech pros and one current team member make five Yellow Jackets in the U.S. Open field … Tech goes home empty last weekend on PGA and Web.com Tours … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
Ollie Schniederjans, Noah Norton and Roberto Castro claimed three of the four available spots Monday at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Ga., while Chesson Hadley grabbed one of the 14 slot offered at Brookside Golf and Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, expanding to six the number of Yellow Jackets in the field for the U.S. Open, which will be contested next week, June 13-16, at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
They join Matt Kuchar, who was exempt from qualifying with a top-60 official world ranking and two PGA Tour victories in 2018-19.
Schniederjans, a third-year PGA Tour pro, and Norton, a rising Tech junior, tied for first place at Hawks Ridge with 11-under-par scores of 133, while Castro, a seventh-year Tour pro, tied for third at 9-under-par 135. Hadley tied for seventh place at Brookside with a 5-under-par total of 137.
Four other Tech pros came up short – Anders Albertson, J.T. Griffin, Chris Petefish and Seth Reeves at Ball Ground, Cameron Tringale in Newport Beach, Calif., and Richy Werenski in Springfield, Ohio.
PGA Tour: Both Kuchar and Hadley missed the cut at last weekend’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, and Kuchar is playing this week at the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario along with Albertson, Castro, Reeves, Schniederjans, Tringale and Werenski.
Web.com Tour: Three Tech players went home empty-handed at last weekend’s Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C., a homecoming of sorts for J.T. Griffin, who grew up in nearby Wilson, N.C. Griffin, Paul Haley II and Nicholas Thompson all missed the cut while Vincent Whaley took the week off.
The tour stays in the Carolinas this week for the BMW Charity Open in Greer, S.C., where all four Web.com Tour members are in the field. Richy Werenski earned his PGA Tour card three years ago in part due to his victory in the event.
Congratulations to our four qualifiers! You’re headed to Pebble Beach! #RoadToPebbleBeach
Noah Norton (a) -11 (upper left)
Ollie Schniederjans -11 (upper right)
Roberto Castro -9 (lower left)
Chandler Eaton (a) -9 (lower right)@usopengolf @USGA https://t.co/Q4fNoOTwch pic.twitter.com/1SVCOuy9N0
— Georgia State Golf Association (@GSGA) June 4, 2019
Let’s go!! @usopengolf pic.twitter.com/CKeiHIOwEB
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) June 3, 2019
J.T. Griffin's sister Sarah-Morgan died from leukemia at age 7.
Griffin strives to #CrackCancer however he can … and challenges his fellow @GTGolf alums to do the same.@ChessonHadley, @VinceWhaley, @PaulHaleyGolf … you're up. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/AQDlqe83pa
— Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) May 29, 2019
#ProJackets – @david59duval Excited To Compete In New TPC Colorado Championship https://t.co/CdWeNLd0Nc
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) June 3, 2019
|FedEx Cup Points Update
|Web.com Points Update
|Matt Kuchar (1)
|Vincent Whaley (15)
|Chesson Hadley (70)
|Paul Haley II (55)
|Richy Werenski (105)
|J.T. Griffin (92)
|Roberto Castro (134)
|Nicholas Thompson (84)
|Cameron Tringale (138)
|Chris Petefish (165)
|Anders Albertson (159)
|Ollie Schniederjans (162)
|Stewart Cink (173)
|Seth Reeves (177)
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open • June 6-9, 2019 • Hamilton Golf & Country Club • Hamilton, Ontario • Purse: $7,600,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
- Web.com Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am • June 6-9, 2019 • Thornblade Club • Greer, S.C. • Purse: $700,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Mastercard Japan Championship • June 7-9, 2019 • Narita Golf Club – Accordia Golf • Narita-shi, Chiba, Japan • Purse: $2,500,000
- Mackenzie Tour: GolfBC Open • June 13-16, 2019 • Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club • Kelowna, British Columbia • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour China: Suzhou Open • June 13-16, 2019 • Jinji lake Golf Club • Suzhou, Jiangsu
- All Pro Tour: Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic • June 12-15, 2019 • Bella Vista Ridge Country Club • Bella Vista, Ark. • Purse: $125,000
- SwingThought Tour: Belmont Lake Club • June 18-20, 2019 • Rocky Mount, N.C.
- G Pro Tour: Thomasville Open • June 11-13, 2019 • Colonial Country Club • Thomasville, N.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $362,088
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 Money rank
159
Earnings
$350,808
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $6,942,587
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 Money Rank
134
Earnings
$369,002
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,551,851
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
173
Earnings
$249,338
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $45,435
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
70-70—140 (-2)
| Money rank
92
Earnings
$24,539
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,229,445
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
73-75—148 (+4)
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
70
Earnings
$1,035,535
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
T-24
69-74-70-73—286 (-2)
| 2018 Order of Merit
35
Earnings
¥83,352
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Web.com): $318,157
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
77-69—146 (+4)
| Web.com Points Rank
55
Earnings
$42,962
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $49,102,921
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
73-74—147 (+3)
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
1
Earnings
$5,659,339
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,770,937 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
T-36
68-72-72—212 (-4)
| Schwab Cup Rank
75
Earnings
$58,528
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $20,053
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 Money Rank
T23 (APT)/53 (SWT)/165 (Web)
Earnings
$11,595 (Web.com + APT)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
missed cut (APT)
74-72—146 (+6)
| 2018Money Rank
64 (SWT)
Earnings
$338
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $258,023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: PGA Tour
| Last week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 Money rank
177
Earnings
$258,023
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,864,033
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup rank
162
Earnings
$396,062
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA + Web.com): $6,543,864
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
74-70—144 (+2)
| Web.com Points Rank
84
Earnings
$6,612
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,327,365
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
138
Earnings
$456,767
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,716,194
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup rank
105
Earnings
$737,824
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $107,500
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Web.com Points Rank
15
Earnings
$107,500