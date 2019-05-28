Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Nicholas Thompson posts top-10 finish on the Web.com Tour as four Yellow Jackets played the weekend … Chesson Hadley has solid weekend at Colonial … U.S. Open sectional qualifiers on the horizon, several Jackets in field at Hawks Ridge … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
Nicholas Thompson posted his best finish of 2019 and his best since August of 2017 on the Web.com Tour, firing a 14-under-par 274 to tie for sixth place at the Evans Scholars Invitational in Glenview, Ill. The former Tech All-American closed with an 8-under-par 64 and jumped 43 positions to No. 74 in the Web.com Tour points race.
All four Tech golfers in the field last weekend had strong closing rounds. Paul Haley II shot 65 and tied for 14th place, while Vincent Whaley shot 69 to tie for 27th, and J.T. Griffin shot 68 to tie for 34th.
Whaley stands 13th in FedEx Cup points, solidly in position to earn his PGA Tour card (top 25 at end of regular season are rewarded), while Haley is 49th, and Griffin is 86th.
All but Whaley are in the field this week for the Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C.
PGA Tour: Chesson Hadley was the only one of four former Yellow Jackets to make the cut last weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, tying for 31st place at 281 (+1) and inching up to 68th in FedEx Cup points. Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans and Richy Werenski missed the cut.
Hadley and Matt Kuchar are the only former jackets in the field this week for the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Kuchar, currently No. 1 in the FedEx Cup race, won the event in 2013.
U.S. Open qualifying: Ten sectional qualifiers for the U.S. Open will take place around the country Monday, June 3, to fill out the 156-player field for the 119th championship, which takes place June 13-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
One of those sectional qualifiers will be contested at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Ga., where former Jackets Anders Albertson, Roberto Castro, J.T. Griffin, Chris Petefish, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans will attempt to qualify along with rising Tech junior Noah Norton and incoming freshman Andy Mao.
Griffin tied for fourth place (67) at Marietta (Ga.) Country Club to advance out of local qualifying, while current Norton was the medalist (67) at his qualifier in Chico, Calif., and Strafaci was co-medalist (66) at his qualifier in Plantation, Fla. Mao won the local qualifier Whitewater Creek in Fayetteville, Ga., while Petefish won the qualifier in Jackson, Tenn.
Matt Kuchar, as a two-time champion and among the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and Stewart Cink, due to his T-4 finish at the 2018 PGA Championship, are among 76 players currently exempt into the U.S. Open field.
Players not currently in the field can still become fully exempt by being a multiple winner of a PGA Tour event that awards a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship or by being in the top 60 of the OWGR as of Monday, June 10.
|FedEx Cup Points Update
|Web.com Points Update
|Matt Kuchar (1)
|Vincent Whaley (14)
|Chesson Hadley (68)
|Paul Haley II (53)
|Richy Werenski (102)
|J.T. Griffin (87)
|Roberto Castro (130)
|Nicholas Thompson (117)
|Cameron Tringale (135)
|Chris Petefish (159)
|Anders Albertson (157)
|Ollie Schniederjans (160)
|Stewart Cink (172)
|Seth Reeves (176)
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament • May 30-June 2, 2019 • Muirfield Village Golf Club • Dublin, Ohio • Purse: $9,100,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Rex Hospital Open • May 30-June 2, 2019 • The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation • Raleigh, N.C. • Purse: $650,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Principal Charity Classic • May 31-June 2, 2019 • Wakonda Club • Des Moines, Iowa • Purse: $1,850,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Bayview Place DCBank Open • May 30-June 2, 2019 • Uplands Golf Club • Victoria, British Columbia • Purse: $200,00
- PGA Tour China: Suzhou Open • June 13-16, 2019 • Jinji lake Golf Club • Suzhou, Jiangsu
- All Pro Tour: Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic • June 12-15, 2019 • Bella Vista Ridge Country Club • Bella Vista, Ark. • Purse: $125,000
- SwingThought Tour: Ravisloe Club • May 30-31, 2019 • Homewood, Ill.
- G Pro Tour: Bryan Park Champions • May 29-30, 2019 • Bryan Park Golf Club • Greensboro, N.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $362,088
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 Money rank
157
Earnings
$350,808
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $6,942,587
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
76-73—149 (+9)
| 2018 Money Rank
130
Earnings
$369,002
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,551,851
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
172
Earnings
$249,338
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $45,435
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
T-34
71-66-75-68—280 (-8)
| Money rank
86
Earnings
$24,539
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,229,445
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-31
67-72-71-71—281 (+1)
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
68
Earnings
$1,035,535
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
T-24
69-74-70-73—286 (-2)
| 2018 Order of Merit
35
Earnings
¥83,352
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Web.com): $318,157
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
T-14
69-69-73-65—276 (-12)
| Web.com Points Rank
49
Earnings
$42,962
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $49,102,921
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
1
Earnings
$5,659,339
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,760,331 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
T-68
76-73-76-75—300 (+20)
| Schwab Cup Rank
76
Earnings
$47,922
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $20,053
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 Money Rank
T23 (APT)/53 (SWT)/162 (Web)
Earnings
$11,595 (Web.com + APT)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
missed cut (APT)
74-72—146 (+6)
| 2018Money Rank
64 (SWT)
Earnings
$338
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $258,023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: PGA Tour
| Last week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 Money rank
176
Earnings
$258,023
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,864,033
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
75-68—143 (+3)
| 2018 FedEx Cup rank
160
Earnings
$396,062
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA + Web.com): $6,543,864
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
T-6
70-70-70-64—274 (-14)
| Web.com Points Rank
74
Earnings
$6,612
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,327,365
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
135
Earnings
$456,767
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,716,194
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
74-70—142 (+4)
| 2018 FedEx Cup rank
102
Earnings
$737,824
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $107,500
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
T-27
70-70-69-69—278 (-10)
| Web.com Points Rank
13
Earnings
$107,500