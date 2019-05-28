Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Open search form
THE FLATS – Nicholas Thompson posts top-10 finish on the Web.com Tour as four Yellow Jackets played the weekend … Chesson Hadley has solid weekend at Colonial … U.S. Open sectional qualifiers on the horizon, several Jackets in field at Hawks Ridge … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

Nicholas Thompson posted his best finish of 2019 and his best since August of 2017 on the Web.com Tour, firing a 14-under-par 274 to tie for sixth place at the Evans Scholars Invitational in Glenview, Ill. The former Tech All-American closed with an 8-under-par 64 and jumped 43 positions to No. 74 in the Web.com Tour points race.

All four Tech golfers in the field last weekend had strong closing rounds. Paul Haley II shot 65 and tied for 14th place, while Vincent Whaley shot 69 to tie for 27th, and J.T. Griffin shot 68 to tie for 34th.

Whaley stands 13th in FedEx Cup points, solidly in position to earn his PGA Tour card (top 25 at end of regular season are rewarded), while Haley is 49th, and Griffin is 86th.

All but Whaley are in the field this week for the Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C.

PGA Tour: Chesson Hadley was the only one of four former Yellow Jackets to make the cut last weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, tying for 31st place at 281 (+1) and inching up to 68th in FedEx Cup points. Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans and Richy Werenski missed the cut.

Hadley and Matt Kuchar are the only former jackets in the field this week for the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Kuchar, currently No. 1 in the FedEx Cup race, won the event in 2013.

U.S. Open qualifying: Ten sectional qualifiers for the U.S. Open will take place around the country Monday, June 3, to fill out the 156-player field for the 119th championship, which takes place June 13-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

One of those sectional qualifiers will be contested at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Ga., where former Jackets Anders Albertson, Roberto Castro, J.T. Griffin, Chris Petefish, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans will attempt to qualify along with rising Tech junior Noah Norton and incoming freshman Andy Mao.

Griffin tied for fourth place (67) at Marietta (Ga.) Country Club to advance out of local qualifying, while current Norton was the medalist (67) at his qualifier in Chico, Calif., and Strafaci was co-medalist (66) at his qualifier in Plantation, Fla. Mao won the local qualifier Whitewater Creek in Fayetteville, Ga., while Petefish won the qualifier in Jackson, Tenn.

Matt Kuchar, as a two-time champion and among the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and Stewart Cink, due to his T-4 finish at the 2018 PGA Championship, are among 76 players currently exempt into the U.S. Open field.

Players not currently in the field can still become fully exempt by being a multiple winner of a PGA Tour event that awards a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship or by being in the top 60 of the OWGR as of Monday, June 10.

 

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour:  The Memorial Tournament • May 30-June 2, 2019 • Muirfield Village Golf Club • Dublin, Ohio • Purse: $9,100,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
  • Web.com Tour:  Rex Hospital Open • May 30-June 2, 2019 • The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation • Raleigh, N.C. • Purse: $650,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  Principal Charity Classic • May 31-June 2, 2019 • Wakonda Club • Des Moines, Iowa • Purse: $1,850,000
  • Mackenzie Tour:  Bayview Place DCBank Open • May 30-June 2, 2019 • Uplands Golf Club • Victoria, British Columbia • Purse: $200,00
  • PGA Tour China:  Suzhou Open • June 13-16, 2019 • Jinji lake Golf Club • Suzhou, Jiangsu
  • All Pro Tour:  Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic • June 12-15, 2019 • Bella Vista Ridge Country Club • Bella Vista, Ark. • Purse: $125,000
  • SwingThought Tour:  Ravisloe Club • May 30-31, 2019 • Homewood, Ill.
  • G Pro Tour:  Bryan Park Champions • May 29-30, 2019 • Bryan Park Golf Club • Greensboro, N.C.
