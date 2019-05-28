Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Nicholas Thompson posts top-10 finish on the Web.com Tour as four Yellow Jackets played the weekend … Chesson Hadley has solid weekend at Colonial … U.S. Open sectional qualifiers on the horizon, several Jackets in field at Hawks Ridge … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

Nicholas Thompson posted his best finish of 2019 and his best since August of 2017 on the Web.com Tour, firing a 14-under-par 274 to tie for sixth place at the Evans Scholars Invitational in Glenview, Ill. The former Tech All-American closed with an 8-under-par 64 and jumped 43 positions to No. 74 in the Web.com Tour points race.

All four Tech golfers in the field last weekend had strong closing rounds. Paul Haley II shot 65 and tied for 14th place, while Vincent Whaley shot 69 to tie for 27th, and J.T. Griffin shot 68 to tie for 34th.

Whaley stands 13th in FedEx Cup points, solidly in position to earn his PGA Tour card (top 25 at end of regular season are rewarded), while Haley is 49th, and Griffin is 86th.

All but Whaley are in the field this week for the Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C.

PGA Tour: Chesson Hadley was the only one of four former Yellow Jackets to make the cut last weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, tying for 31st place at 281 (+1) and inching up to 68th in FedEx Cup points. Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans and Richy Werenski missed the cut.

Hadley and Matt Kuchar are the only former jackets in the field this week for the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Kuchar, currently No. 1 in the FedEx Cup race, won the event in 2013.