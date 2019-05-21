Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar posts best major finish at Bethpage Black … Vincent Whaley stays steady, Chris Petefish makes cut on Web.com Tour … U.S. Open sectional qualifiers on the horizon … Five Yellow Jackets advance from U.S. Open local qualifiers … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

Matt Kuchar has not enjoyed much success in two previous major championships at the Black Course in Bethpage State Park, missing the cut in U.S. Open championships held there in 2002 and 2009. But the nine-time PGA Tour winner played consistently well last weekend, tying for eighth place in his 11th PGA Championship start, match or beating par in three of four rounds and closing with a 69 to finish at 1-over-par 281.

It was the 104th top-10 finish in Kuchar’s career, 12th in a major championship and his seventh of 2018-19, keeping his position at the top of the FedEx Cup points race. The victory by Brooks Koepka, however, drew the former Florida state All-American to within 254 points.

Chesson Hadley and Richy Werenski, who earned spots in the PGA Championship field but missed the cut, continue action this weekend, along with Ollie Schniederjans, at one of the PGA Tour’s oldest events, the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.