Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar posts best major finish at Bethpage Black … Vincent Whaley stays steady, Chris Petefish makes cut on Web.com Tour … U.S. Open sectional qualifiers on the horizon … Five Yellow Jackets advance from U.S. Open local qualifiers … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
Matt Kuchar has not enjoyed much success in two previous major championships at the Black Course in Bethpage State Park, missing the cut in U.S. Open championships held there in 2002 and 2009. But the nine-time PGA Tour winner played consistently well last weekend, tying for eighth place in his 11th PGA Championship start, match or beating par in three of four rounds and closing with a 69 to finish at 1-over-par 281.
It was the 104th top-10 finish in Kuchar’s career, 12th in a major championship and his seventh of 2018-19, keeping his position at the top of the FedEx Cup points race. The victory by Brooks Koepka, however, drew the former Florida state All-American to within 254 points.
Chesson Hadley and Richy Werenski, who earned spots in the PGA Championship field but missed the cut, continue action this weekend, along with Ollie Schniederjans, at one of the PGA Tour’s oldest events, the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Web.com Tour: Vincent Whaley maintained his position in the Web.com Tour points race at No. 14 with a 18th-place tie at last weekend’s Knoxville Open, posting an 8-under-par score of 276. Chris Petefish, who earned a spot for the second time this spring via Monday qualifying, tied for 37th with a 5-under-par score of 279.
J.T. Griffin, Paul Haley II and Nicholas Thompson missed the cut, but return to action along with Whaley this week at the Evans Scholars Invitational in Glenview, Ill.
U.S. Open qualifying: Ten sectional qualifiers for the U.S. Open will take place around the country Monday, June 3, to fill out the 156-player field for the 119th championship, which takes place June 13-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. One of those sectional qualifiers will be contested at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Ga.
Five Georgia Tech players, two past, two present and one future, made it through local U.S. Open local qualifiers. Griffin tied for fourth place (67) at Marietta (Ga.) Country Club to advance, current sophomore Noah Norton was the medalist (67) at his qualifier in Chico, Calif., and Tyler Strafaci was co-medalist (66) at his qualifier in Plantation, Fla. Incoming freshman Andy Mao won the local qualifier Thursday at Whitewater Creek in Fayetteville, Ga., while Petefish won the qualifier in Jackson, Tenn.
Kuchar, as a two-time champion and among the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and Stewart Cink, due to his T-4 finish at the 2018 PGA Championship, are among 76 players currently exempt into the U.S. Open field.
Players not currently in the field can still become fully exempt by being a multiple winner of a PGA Tour event that awards a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship or by being in the top 60 of the OWGR as of Monday, June 10.
|FedEx Cup Points Update
|Web.com Points Update
|Matt Kuchar (1)
|Vincent Whaley (14)
|Chesson Hadley (70)
|Paul Haley II (53)
|Richy Werenski (96)
|J.T. Griffin (87)
|Roberto Castro (129)
|Nicholas Thompson (117)
|Cameron Tringale (135)
|Chris Petefish (159)
|Anders Albertson (155)
|Ollie Schniederjans (160)
|Stewart Cink (172)
|Seth Reeves (176)
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge • May 23-26, 2019 • Colonial Country Club • Fort Worth, Texas • Purse: $7,300,000 • FedExCup Points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Evans Scholars Invitational • May 23-26, 2019 • The Glen Club • Glenview, Ill. • Purse: $550,000
- PGA Tour Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship • May 23-26, 2019 • Oak Hill Country Club • Rochester, N.Y. • Purse: $3,250,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Canada Life Open • May 23-26, 2019 • Point Grey Golf and Country Club • Vancouver, British Columbia • Purse: n/a
- PGA Tour China: Nantong Championship • May 23-26, 2019 • Nantong Yangtze River Golf Club • Nantong, Jiangsu
- All Pro Tour: Bravado Wireless Real Okie Championship • May 21-24, 2019 • Muscogee Country Club • Muscogee, Okla. • Purse: $125,000
- SwingThought Tour: Ravisloe Club • May 30-31, 2019 • Homewood, Ill.
- G Pro Tour: Biggs Classic • May 23-25, 2019 • The Sound Golf Links • Hertford, N.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $362,088
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut (Web.com)
75-68–143 (+1)
| 2018 Money rank
155
Earnings
$350,808
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $6,942,587
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
71-82—153 (+11)
| 2018 Money Rank
124
Earnings
$369,002
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,551,851
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
172
Earnings
$249,338
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $45,435
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
72-71—143 (+3)
| Money rank
87
Earnings
$24,539
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,229,445
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
72-77—149 (+9)
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
70
Earnings
$1,035,535
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China/Developmental
| Last Week
missed cut
77-70—147 (+3)
| 2018 Order of Merit
38
Earnings
¥60,059
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Web.com): $318,157
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
71-69—140 (-2)
| Web.com Points Rank
53
Earnings
$42,962
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $49,102,921
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-8
70-70-72-69—281 (+1)
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
1
Earnings
$5,659,339
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx cup Rank
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,754,906 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Schwab Cup Rank
71
Earnings
$42,497
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $8,458
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
T-37 (Web.com)
68-69-71-71—279 (-5)
| 2018 Money Rank
T18 (APT)/53 (SWT)/159 (Web)
Earnings
$5,202 (Web.com)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018Money Rank
64 (SWT)
Earnings
$338
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $258,023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: PGA Tour
| Last week
missed cut (Web.com)
69-74—143 (+1)
| 2018 Money rank
176
Earnings
$258,023
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,864,033
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup rank
160
Earnings
$396,062
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA + Web.com): $6,543,864
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
73-67—140 (-2)
| Web.com Points Rank
117
Earnings
$6,612
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $10,327,365
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| 2018 FedEx Cup Rank
135
Earnings
$456,767
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $2,716,194
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
72-74—146 (+6)
| 2018 FedEx Cup rank
96
Earnings
$737,824
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $107,500
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: Web.com Tour
| Last Week
T-18
73-64-69-70—276 (-8)
| Web.com Points Rank
14
Earnings
$107,500