Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Clyde Click | Front page photo by Chris Keane/USGA

THE FLATS – Five Yellow Jackets competing in the final stage of PGA Tour Qualifying School this week … Matt Kuchar participating in the Grant Thornton Invitational … Schniederjans brothers have a chance to earn spots in LIV Golf League … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

FIVE JACKETS COMPETING IN PGA TOUR Q-SCHOOL FINAL STAGE

Three recent Georgia Tech grads, including 2024 grad Christo Lamprecht and a pair of Korn Ferry/PGA Tour veterans are in the field for the final stage of PGA Tour Qualifying School this week, beginning Thursday at Dye’s Valley Golf Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Lamprecht, joined in the field by Connor Howe, Seth Reeves, Ross Steelman and Richy Werenski, will try to either earn his first PGA TOUR card or secure guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2025. The lanky, long-hitting Lamprecht finished No. 2 on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn Korn Ferry Tour status this past summer and a direct ticket to Final Stage; he finished No. 140 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List and then made three TOUR starts during the FedExCup Fall. Lamprecht’s elite game should be plenty to finish inside the top five at Final Stage – he has featured as No. 1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking and won the 2023 British Amateur.

Howe, who played in 14 Korn Ferry Tour events with one top-25 finish last season, advanced to the final stage by tying for seventh place last week at the second stage event in Dothan, Ala. Reeves (43rd), Steelman (56th) and Werenski (55th) all were exempt until the final stage by finishing between No. 31-60 in Korn Ferry Tour points in 2024.

Reeves, who has 52 career PGA Tour events under his belt, had four top-25 finishes among 23 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2024. Steelman, had 23 Korn Ferry Tour starts last summer, finishing in the top 25 seven times. Werenski, with more than 200 career PGA Tour starts, had seven top-25 finished out of 19 tournaments played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.

Players who finish outside the top 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings can earn or improve their status for 2025 through Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, with the top five players (and ties) earning PGA TOUR cards for 2025.

Exempt categories for Final Stage include the top 40 available players below No. 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings and non-members whose FedExCup points are greater than or equal to No. 150 in the FedExCup Fall standings. Players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking published on Monday, November 18 are also exempt for Final Stage.

The top five finishers (and ties) at the Final Stage will earn TOUR cards, giving players without status an opportunity to earn or re-gain TOUR membership and players in the 126-150 category or below a chance to improve their status.

KUCHAR COMPETING IN GRANT THORNTON INVITATIONAL

Matt Kuchar is teaming with LPGA star Megan Khang to compete in the the second iteration of the Grant Thornton Invitational, starting Friday at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The event features a 32-player field evenly comprised of PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour professionals playing on 16 mixed teams that will compete for an equal purse of $4 million.

The tournament’s field includes 24 of the top 50 in the world from the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour in a unique and exciting approach during the three-day professional competition will include Scramble, Foursomes and a Modified Four-Ball format. More information on the format can be found here: Grant Thornton Invitational golf tournament unveils three distinct formats for mixed-team play.

SCHNIEDERJANS BROTHERS RECEIVE BERTHS INTO LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS EVENT

Former Georgia Tech stars Ollie and Luke Schniederjans are among 64 players in the field for the second annual LIV Golf Promotions, teeing off at Riyadh Golf Club from Dec. 12-14. The tournament presents exciting pathways for elite players from across the globe to earn their place in the first-ever global golf League and The International Series for 2025.

Beginning Thursday, the three-day, four-round competition will feature 93 rising stars and accomplished pros including Ryder Cup and Walker Cup standouts, former top-ranked amateurs and NCAA champions, and winners on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Asian Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, and Sunshine Tour among other global tours. Open exemption criteria provided accomplished players from around the world the opportunity to enter LIV Golf Promotions, where the top finisher will earn a place in the LIV Golf League next season. In addition, the top 10 finishers, including ties, will earn full exemption into all 2025 events on The International Series schedule, sanctioned by the Asian Tour.

Ollie Schniederjans played three seasons on the PGA Tour before losing his card in 2019, and he has battled numerous injuries in recent years. He had surgeries on both hips, three months apart, in 2022 and missed over a year of action. He returned last year, making eight starts, and in 14 starts this year, he notched one top-10 and ended up No. 100 in KFT points, losing full status. Luke Schniederjans, who at 26 years old is five years younger than Ollie, has only logged nine career starts between the PGA Tour and KFT. Neither player was able to advance to the final stage of PGA Tour Qualifying School.

Two former Tech players – Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale – are members of the HyFlyers team in the LIV Golf Series. Tringale was the team’s most consistent performer in 2024, fashioning a couple of competitive stretches during the season, including a tie for sixth in the UK. He remains one of LIV Golf’s top match-play performers, winning both his singles matches in Dallas to move his career record to 5-0. Ogletree, the 2023 International Series champion, was slowed by injuries for much of the season and never really found his footing until LIV Golf UK, when he led after two rounds and showed the promise of future stardom.

